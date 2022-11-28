ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
FOX Sports

Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
NBC Miami

How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: World Cup Iran vs USA

World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
NBC Sports

USMNT tops Iran to set up World Cup date with Netherlands

Christian Pulisic was injured scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 win over Iran as the United States men’s national team advanced to the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Tuesday. The Yanks, runners-up in Group B, will play Group A winners Netherlands at 10am ET Saturday. Pulisic...
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
CBS Sports

USMNT 2022 World Cup jersey, logo, home, away kits released: How to buy official USA jerseys, fresh gear

The United States Men's National Team is on the precipice of advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after not qualifying for the tournament in 2018. The U.S. needs a win against Iran, but win or lose, you can score the 2022 USMNT World Cup kit that the team wears on the pitch in Qatar. With USA's return to the World Cup, they brought a new, streamlined home jersey with flares of America's traditional colors and the U.S. Soccer crest prominently emblazoned on the chest. The team's new blue uniform made its World Cup 2022 debut in a thrilling match against England and set the stage for USA's opportunity to make a historic run. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
CBS LA

Team USA wins, beating Iran 1-0 in World Cup match

Win or go home -- that was the underlying motivation for Team USA today in its World Cup match against Iran Tuesday.The 1-0 win, means the  United States men's national team moves on to the knockout stages.The winning goal for the Americans was scored by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute. In Long Beach, locals were celebrating at sports bars. One local said despite being outnumbered, he was rooting for Iran in this game. "I am from Iran, but I live here, so either way it's a win-win for me," he told CBSLA Tuesday. The game was the last for both teams in Group...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.That leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or at least match Belgium’s result against Croatia.Both teams could go full strength given even Canada hope...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
CNN

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home

A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Australian jailed in Myanmar applauded in Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who spent almost two years imprisoned in Myanmar, received a hero’s welcome Thursday at Australia’s Parliament House where lawmakers rose in a standing ovation and the prime minister praised his courage, optimism and resilience. Turnell, an...

