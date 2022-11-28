The United States Men's National Team is on the precipice of advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after not qualifying for the tournament in 2018. The U.S. needs a win against Iran, but win or lose, you can score the 2022 USMNT World Cup kit that the team wears on the pitch in Qatar. With USA's return to the World Cup, they brought a new, streamlined home jersey with flares of America's traditional colors and the U.S. Soccer crest prominently emblazoned on the chest. The team's new blue uniform made its World Cup 2022 debut in a thrilling match against England and set the stage for USA's opportunity to make a historic run. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

