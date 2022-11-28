ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Of 2022: OperaWire’s Top 10 Rising Stars Of 2022

After two years of lockdowns, cancelations, and COVID, 2022 seemed like it would be an easier year. But alas it wasn’t as the world was struck with a war, human rights violations that were met with worldwide protests, and governments that threatened to rewind time and take away rights.
Lise Davidsen Leads the Bergen International Festival’s 2023 Season

The Bergen International Festival has announced its 2023 season with Lise Davidsen as its Artist in Residence. Lise Davidsen sings the title role of Puccini’s “Tosca” with Freddie De Tommaso and Bryn Terfel. Edward Gardner conducts the Bergen Filharmoniske Orkester. Performance Dates: May 24 & 26, 2023.
Greek National Opera to Present National Premiere of ‘Les Contes d’Hoffman’

On December 18, 2022, Greek National Opera will present the national premiere of Offenbach’s “Les contes d’Hoffmann.”. This co-production between GNO and La Monnaie will be staged by prominent European director Krzysztof Warlikowski, Artistic Director of Warsaw’s Nowy Teatr, and conducted by Lukas Karytinos. Due to...
Art Song Colorado Postpones Holiday Concert

Art Song Colorado has postponed its “Religious Art Songs & Carols” Concert. The company announced that the postponement was due to an unexpected case of laryngitis. The event is now set to take place in early January of 2023. The showcase was originally set for Jan. 3, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Obituary: Conductor & Composer Gilbert Patenaude Passes at 75

Canadian conductor, composer, and musician Gilbert Patenaude passed away on Nov. 13, 2022. He was 75. Born on April 30, 1947, Patenaude was involved with music from a very young age he, studying piano and organ at the École Vincent-d’Indy, before taking on singing and conducting with Rémus Tzincoca at CMM.
Metropolitan Opera Guild Announces Return to Backstage Tours

The Metropolitan Opera Guild has announced its Backstage Tours are set to make a return. The tours will recommence on Dec. 4, 2022 and will allow visitors a chance to go behind-the-scenes at the famed opera house. The 75-minute walking tours will take place on some weekdays at 3 p.m. local time and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Opera Carolina Partners With Renowned AsLiCo

Opera Carolina has announced a new partnership with AsLICo, the oldest opera contest which is entering its 74th season. Opera Carolina will host competitors on Dec. 17, allowing them an opportunity to win roles in “Die Zauberflöte” and also becoming a co-producer on the opera; the work will be performed with the winners in Charlotte in 2024.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Julian Rachlin Named Chief Conductor of Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra

The Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra has announced Julian Rachlin as its new chief conductor starting in the 2023-24 season. Rachlin, the orchestra’s principal guest conductor since 2018 takes over from the current chief conductor Nathalie Stutzmann. Julian Rachlin has worked globally as a conductor, soloist, recording artist, chamber musician, teacher,...
Lirica Arts Singapore to Showcase ‘Viva Vivaldi: The Lost Operas’

Lirica Arts Singapore is set to present “Viva Vivaldi: The Lost Operas” on Jan. 14, 2023. Per an official press release issued by the company, this will be the first time that an entire concert will be dedicated to the Italian composer. The concert will feature such artists...
Opera Profile: Kafka’s Trial

“Kafka’s Trial” (Proces Kafka) was a co-commissioned, one-act opera and prelude written by Danish composer Poul Ruders and British actor and librettist Paul Bentley to celebrate Copenhagen Opera House’s new operatic season. Poul Ruders is best known for his topical and fantastic operatic themes such as “The...
Opera Profile: Alice in Wonderland

“Alice in Wonderland” is a eight-scene, contemporary opera by Korean composer Unsuk Chin (1961-) with the libretto co-written by Chin and eminent Chinese-American writer David Henry Hwang, the librettist for other composers such as Huang Ro, Osvaldo Golijov, and Phillip Glass. The opera was composed between 2004 and 2007...

