Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale

LG is preparing to launch its new curved UltraGear gaming monitor, taking on Samsung in a proverbial clash of display titans. And “titan” is a good descriptor because LG's new monitor is huge. You’re looking at a 45-inch ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p resolution (3,440 x 1,440 pixels). This is essentially LG’s direct response to the Odyssey line, but it’s lacking in certain areas when compared to Samsung’s offering. The Odyssey G9, for example, is a bit bigger at 49 inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 1440 pixels. However looking at the specs sheet (opens in new tab), the new UltraGear monitor has certain things going for it that may make it the better choice.

2 DAYS AGO