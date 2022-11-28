Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Forgot All About Her Ticket For Months & Then Found Out She Won
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta found out she had accidentally forgotten about a ticket and it turned out she had won big!. Krista Castagna, from the town of Sedgewick, bought a Lotto Max ticket way back in June from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615 - 54 Ellerslie Rd. S.W. in Edmonton. She put the ticket in her wallet and forgot all about it for months.
Narcity
A 21-Year-Old TikTok Star From Toronto Died 'Unexpectedly' & Tributes Are Pouring In
A Toronto-based influencer, with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, died suddenly in the morning hours of November 24, 2022, and people are sending in their tributes. Megha Thakur, known to have spread messages of body positivity and self-love all over social media, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to an Instagram caption written by her parents.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 2 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so get your tickets and check your numbers to see if you're a winner of the jackpot or even just a free play. With this Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 2, there is a $15 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
Narcity
TikTokers From Toronto Are Roasting Vancouver For Being 'Dramatic' Over Snow & It's Heated
After the weather forecast called for up to 15 centimetres of snow in Vancouver, the city turned into a total mess. TikTokers from Toronto seemed to have no sympathy, taking to social media to express just how shocked they were to see how the West Coast Canadian city reacted to it all.
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Took His Wife To The Store To Prove His $1M Ticket Was Real
A lottery winner in Ontario proved that it's always easier to show someone something rather than explain it to them back in October after hitting big on a game of Maxmillions. According to OLG, Shawn Mowry from Peterborough won an incredible $1 million prize in the October 7 Lotto Max draw after only a decade of playing regularly!
Narcity
Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More
Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
Narcity
A $60M Lotto Max Jackpot Was Won In Ontario & It Put Other Winning Tickets To Shame
An Ontario lottery ticket worth $60 million has made someone in the province richer than old money this week, which likely come in handy for them considering they live in the Greater Toronto Area. According to OLG, the massive jackpot was won by an individual, who has yet to be...
Narcity
Gabriel LaBelle Just Gushed To Jimmy Fallon About Seth Rogen Being A 'Vancouver Icon' (VIDEO)
Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are Vancouver's ultimate claim to fame in Hollywood, and Gabriel LaBelle — another Vancouver actor — just confirmed it. LaBelle, who stars alongside Rogen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and let the world know how much Vancouver loves Rogen, especially his SkyTrain voice.
Narcity
4 HBO Max Shows You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed In BC & Alberta
When it comes to filming movies and TV shows, Western Canada has become quite the hotspot over the last few years and a few huge HBO shows have used B.C. and Alberta as their backdrops. The two provinces have been popping up on screen a lot and it looks like...
Comments / 0