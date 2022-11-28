Read full article on original website
Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y in US
Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit to US customers on Model 3 and Model Y cars until the end of the year. It's a rare move for the automaker, whose CEO, Elon Musk, has often said that Tesla wouldn't discount new cars. According to a report by Electrek, which cites...
5 things car companies and buyers are getting wrong about EVs - GM president
As electric vehicles enter the market, misconceptions abound regarding the cars and how automakers can remain profitable while ditching the internal combustion engine, says Mark Reuss, General Motors' president. GM is looking to position itself as a leader in electric vehicles, putting billions of dollars toward electrifying its fleet and...
Toyota Grand Highlander spy photos reveal the extra length
We didn't get to see much of the Toyota Grand Highlander with the automaker's teaser yesterday. So one of our spy photographers has helped out. In these photos, it's quite clear that that the Grand Highlander's grand-ness is all about a longer body. It is fortunate that this prototype was...
2024 Mercedes E-Class shows more skin, interior in new spy shots
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted yet again in the wild, this time wearing significantly less camouflage than it did when we last checked in a year ago. As an extra bonus, our spy managed to get a couple shots of the new E's interior, and while it's still mostly covered, we can get a pretty good sense of what to expect from the next (and likely final) internal-combustion E-Class.
Updated Volkswagen ID.3 announced with new infotainment
The electric Volkswagen ID.3 will receive its first round of updates in the spring of 2023. Developed largely for the European market, the first member of the firm's growing range of ID-branded EVs will get a nip-and-tuck on the exterior and an updated infotainment system. Volkswagen is keeping the hatchback's...
This 2023 Toyota Camry carved out of wood is a work of art
I’ve been following the exploits of the YouTuber known as Woodworking Art for a while. Watching him carve a scale model of a Lexus LX570 out of a block of wood was cool, but in the three years since his first car project, the master shaper has only gotten better. His latest creation, a mundane 2023 Toyota Camry, is a true standout of the form.
McLaren sells historic cars to raise cash to fund Artura upgrades
Cash-strapped McLaren Holdings Ltd. has recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co. to raise capital. The supercar maker was forced to seek an injection of funds after identifying “certain technical upgrades” on its Artura hybrid supercar that triggered delivery delays, McLaren said earlier this week during its third-quarter earnings. Its main shareholder — with Mumtalakat owning a near 60% stake — agreed to support the company with an additional £100 million ($123 million), the company said.
Nismo boss: Nissan plans an 'inspiring' hybrid or electric sports car
Nissan has had its ups and downs in recent years, but the automaker hit the mark with its overhaul of the Z, so there’s hope for the brand in the future. Nissan just released its latest EV, the Ariya, and has plans for other electrified models, apparently including a future Leaf.
Toyota Grand Highlander teased as 'ultimate road-trip vehicle'
Toyota has teased a mysterious image of something called a Grand Highlander. It won't be revealed in full for another few months, but there's plenty of hints to make educated guesses about. The name, for one, implies that it'll be a longer version of the Highlander, so split the difference between that and the Sequoia.
2023 Honda Odyssey Review: The ultimate baby gadget (for better and worse)
Basically the ultimate baby gadget that unabashedly favors parenting functionality over all other concerns. Its second-row Magic Slide Seat is brilliant, and the interior is awash in other clever kid-friendly details. Still, it's dull to look at, duller to drive and other, more interesting vans are still plenty functional. Industry.
Fiat thinks big with new pickup for global markets
Fiat is thinking small in the United States, it will soon discontinue the 500X and bring the tiny 500e EV to our shores, but its global range will continue to include bigger models. One of its not-so-city-friendly vehicles is a medium-sized body-on-frame truck announced for Brazil. Official details about the...
Autoblog Technology of the Year Award Special | Autoblog Podcast #758
This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The trio begin by discussing the 2022 Technology of the Year award. Ford's Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling/towing tech as tested in the F-150 Lightning won this year. Why the Ford won, how testing went down and Ford's competition — including the GMC Hummer EV and Genesis GV60 — are discussed.
Ford Expedition may have caused the Secret Service Hertz rental fire
It's looking like a Ford Expedition may have been the cause of a fire among Hertz vehicles rented by the Secret Service during President Biden's recent Nantucket visit over Thanksgiving. Several media reports say the fire, which involved five vehicles, appears to have first ignited in a white Ford Expedition....
Polestar 2 crashes its way to 5-star safety rating from NHTSA
Polestar is ending the year on a high note. It announced that the Polestar 2 earned a coveted five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a score that makes the electric sedan one of the safest new cars on American roads. NHTSA awarded the Polestar 2...
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
Hackers found a way to unlock, start cars through Sirius XM and Hyundai app vulnerability
A white hat hacker — this is essentially a good guy, ethical hacker — named Sam Curry recently uncovered some security vulnerabilities in new cars that would allow him to remotely unlock, start, locate, flash, and honk new cars from numerous manufacturers. The good news is that the...
Lucid is offering an $18,000 employee discount to help employees buy a pricey Air
Lucid Motors is offering workers an $18,000 discount to buy an Air by the end of the year, the electric vehicle startup confirmed to Insider. This week, Lucid began offering all full-time regular U.S. employees a "stipend" to buy the Lucid Air Grand Touring, according to an internal e-mail viewed by Insider. The Grand Touring is the current range-topping model now that the Dream Edition has sold out, though the more powerful Air Sapphire will soon retake the crown. The Grand Touring starts at at $154,000.
Editors’ Picks November 2022 | Refreshed Palisade and some brand-new two-doors
The month of November saw us get some additional seat time in one of our longtime favorites, the Hyundai Palisade. Now refreshed for 2023, this big, three-row SUV is maintaining its superiority over others in its class. Plus, we take another spin in the new SL and find it impossible to not recommend. With the help of AMG developing this convertible from the start, the SL is both a high performance machine and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz in one. Last on the list this month is the new BMW 2 Series. We're all looking forward to the M2, but it's comforting to know the standard 2 Series is a lovely place to start from.
Junkyard Gem: 1990 Chevrolet Lumina APV
Chrysler managed to get to the end of the 1980s before General Motors could come up with a credible competitor for Lee Iacocca's K-platform-derived front-wheel-drive minivans, which made their debut in the 1984 model year. This was the U-body minivan, which was sold with badges from three GM divisions: the Pontiac Trans Sport, Oldsmobile Silhouette and Chevrolet Lumina APV. Here's one of those first-year U-vans, a very battered Lumina APV, found in a Denver-area self-service yard recently.
Ford’s Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch win the 2022 Autoblog Technology of the Year award
The 2022 Autoblog Technology of the Year award goes to Ford for the Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch hauling and towing features found in the F-150 lineup. This new technology, as tested in the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, is a boon to pickup truck owners. Not only will it make observing your truck’s maximum loads easier and more intuitive, but it will also ensure you’re hauling and towing in the safest-possible manner.
