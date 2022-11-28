Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
BMW Says New Gen 6 Batteries Provide 30% More Range, Cost 50% Less
With the launch of its Neue Klasse platform and series of electric models, BMW will also introduce its Gen 6 battery technology, which brings significant improvements in all areas that matter. The manufacturer is touting 30 percent improved range, 50 percent reduction of production cost and 60 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as an integration of the battery pack as a part of the car’s structure.
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen
Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y And Model 3 May Get $3,750 Discount In US This December
Amid what some media outlets are calling demand concerns, Tesla has been offering various discounts and incentives on its Model 3 and Model Y in China, but not in the US. Tesla says there are no demand issues, though now it seems it's offering a somewhat surprising and notable discount on its most popular models in the US.
insideevs.com
NIO Electric Car Sales Reached New Record In November 2022
NIO noticeably accelerated electric car production and deliveries in November, achieving a new monthly record. The Chinese premium manufacturer reports that its total vehicle sales amounted to 14,178 last month, which is 30% more than a year ago. It's also the sixth consecutive five-digit result and there is a big...
insideevs.com
BMW Gen6 Batteries May Foreshadow Class-Leading EV
At BMW’s 100-year-old factory next to its Munich global headquarters, electric i4 sedans move along the same assembly line as diesel 3 Series wagons, plug-in hybrid 3 Series sedans, and gasoline M3s. For the past few years, this approach was considered to be BMW’s future: a flexible vehicle platform and production line that allows the automaker to tailor which powertrains went into its cars based on market conditions and customer demand.
insideevs.com
BMW Patents Suspension That Harnesses Electricity Going Over Bumps
BMW has patented a novel way to make electricity while a vehicle is being driven, by harnessing the power of suspension movement. The company is clearly thinking outside the box, and even if we don’t know how much energy this system would actually produce (and whether it would have a meaningful impact on range), the idea is definitely worth exploring.
insideevs.com
French E-Bike Specialist Angell Presents The Sleek And Stylish M Rapide
If you’re into cycling, the name Angell may or may not ring a bell to you. The French e-bike startup is a relatively new player in the world of e-bikes, but has already dazzled e-bike enthusiasts thanks to its elegant and sleek designs. Indeed, one glance at Angell’s e-bikes make it clear that style-wise, these machines are a cut above the rest.
insideevs.com
Volvo XC40 And C40 Recharge EVs Get Upcoming Range Boost
Volvo's XC40 subcompact SUV is available in a fully electric "Recharge" configuration as is its coupe-like crossover sibling, the newer C40 Recharge. Neither has blown us away with its range, but it seems that's about to change. Volvo has been making plug-in versions of many vehicles in its lineup for...
insideevs.com
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Decreased To The Lowest Level Since January
In November, Hyundai Motor America sold 63,305 vehicles, which is not only a 43% increase year-over-year, but also the best ever November. The company still has some work to do, as the year-to-date result after 11 months is 5% lower than in 2021, at 652,207, but at least it seems that Hyundai solved most of its supply issues in recent months and delivers a consistent growth in sales volume.
insideevs.com
Tesla Recalls 435K Model 3 And Model Y In China, Software Update Fix
According to China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, a software issue may be impacting more than 400,000 Tesla Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans in China. The EVs are being recalled thanks to potential problems with their position lights. Reportedly, the lights on both sides of the vehicles may occasionally fail to light up, which could cause a safety concern.
insideevs.com
Italy’s 2022 EV Sales Struggle Charted Through Q3: Plug-Ins At 8.7%
2022 has not been a pleasant journey for plug-in vehicles in Italy. Following years of exponential growth, the spark of the EV revolution seems to have gone cold in one of the arguably most important auto markets – by volume and automotive history – in Europe and the world.
insideevs.com
Aptera Motors Confirms Use Of Tesla's NACS Charging Connector
Aptera Motors announced that its upcoming solar electric vehicle (sEV) will be equipped with the newly opened North American Charging Standard or NACS (formerly the Tesla connector). The official announcement follows Tesla's decision to open its proprietary charging connector with the intention to not only make it available to other...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi: "It's A Beast" With Tri-Motor System
Tesla has started customer deliveries of its Class 8 all-electric Semi truck, revealing a few new things about its powertrain. According to the manufacturer, the Tesla Semi "is a beast" with a total power output three times higher than in the case of any diesel truck on the road. However, Tesla does not say the exact peak or continuous power output number.
insideevs.com
Ford Celebrates Production Of 150,000th Mustang Mach-E
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has just reached a major milestone of 150,000 units produced cumulatively in nearly two years. The jubilee vehicle was produced at the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico (the Mach-E is produced also in China, but on a much smaller scale). As part of...
insideevs.com
Polydrops P19 Shorty Trailer Claimed To Extend Ioniq 5's EPA Range
Polydrops has unveiled the new P19 Shorty aerodynamic camper trailer specifically designed for electric vehicles. The company founded in 2017 says the P19 Shorty is based on its original model, the P17A1, but was simplified for ease of build to reduce the cost. Polydrops describes the P19 Shorty as an affordable mobile space aerodynamically designed to get EV owners farther on a single charge—and it is indeed affordable at just $9,950. The only options are a rear hitch receiver ($500) and a 4-gallon Roadshower ($600).
insideevs.com
Tesla Buyers Leave Honda And Toyota Much More Often Than Other Brands
We just recently shared information with you from a study published by S&P Global Mobility. The details had to do with Tesla's EV market share, which is still strong, though rivals' cheaper models are beginning to chip away at the US EV maker's strong lead. The same study shows that more Tesla buyers come from Toyota and Honda than from any other brand.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Revises EV Strategy, Delays But Extends MEB Lifespan
We recently alerted you that it seemed Volkswagen Group was in the process of reassessing its future EV strategy that was devised under former CEO Herbert Diess. This comes as new VW Group CEO Oliver Blume takes the reins, and he and brand CEO Thomas Schäfer are coming to terms with what lies ahead.
insideevs.com
The Espin Nesta Folding E-Bike Gets An Updated Battery For Longer Range
When you think of a bicycle designed for practicality and utility, chances are a lot of you would think of folding bikes as the ultimate urban mobility solution. Available in all shapes and sizes, what makes folding bikes so special is that they can be shrunk to fit inside the back of a car, in the bus or train, and even at the corner of your office. With most urban cities in the world putting a premium on space, bigger isn’t always better.
Comments / 0