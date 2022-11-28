Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.

