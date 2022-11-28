Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Twitter Wants to Drop More Unwanted Tweets in Users' Timelines
Twitter apparently thinks everybody’s very satisfied with their Instagram feed that’s so loaded with “suggested” content users have to scroll and scroll and scroll before they see posts from their friends or the folks they follow. Now in the post-Musk world, the blue bird app might be going the same way.
Gizmodo
Kanye West Banned From Twitter After Posting Swastika and Texts With Elon Musk
Kanye West has been banned from Twitter after posting a swastika designed to look like a Star of David and sharing personal text messages the rapper had with Twitter owner Elon Musk. It’s not immediately clear if West was actually banned for the swastika or for publicly sharing his texts from Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October.
Gizmodo
Twitter's Ads Problems Are Even Worse Behind the Scenes
Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.
Gizmodo
Hate Speech on Twitter Skyrocketed While Elon Said He Was Winning, New Research Shows
On November 23rd, Elon Musk tweeted that hate speech “impressions” were down by one third on the platform, along with a graph and a victorious congratulations to his employees. During the same period, the actual use of hate speech on Twitter rose exponentially, according to new research. A...
What we know about William, Kate meeting with Harry, Meghan while in US
William and Kate are visiting Boston ahead of Harry and Meghan's trip to New York.
Business Insider
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
Gizmodo
Amazon Won't Remove the Antisemitic 'Hebrews to Negroes'Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving
Amazon’s CEO announced the company will not remove the antisemitic movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, from its store or include a disclaimer on the site explaining the context of the film’s discriminatory viewpoints. Instead, the company will rely on customer reviews about the movie as a form of content moderation.
Gizmodo
Google Shows Off the 10 Most-Watched YouTube Vids for 2022
As annoying as existing on YouTube seems to be in this day and age—when you’re halted ever three to five minutes by a State Farm ad—I still come back to the platform regularly. I can’t help it. There are many different video platforms, but as agonizing as...
Gizmodo
Facebook's Failing to Remove Brutal Death Threats Targeting Election Workers
Meta, despite repeatedly committing to ramping up security policies ahead of the 2022 midterms, appears to fare far worse than its competing social media services in detecting and removing death threats targeting election workers. Those findings are part of a new investigation conducted by Global Witness and the NYU Cybersecurity...
Gizmodo
The Pope's Website Is Down After a Suspected Hack
The Vatican shut down its official website on Wednesday in the aftermath of an apparent cyberattck disabled the site and returned a 404 error message to online supplicants. The Holy See said it suspects hackers are to blame. “Technical investigations are ongoing due to abnormal attempts to access the site,”...
Gizmodo
YouTube App Down on iOS Devices
YouTube users reported the app on iPhones and iPads went down today at about 12:30 p.m., with many saying it repeatedly crashes when they try to open a video. More than 7,500 users reported issues with the app on DownDetector by 3 p.m. and 75 percent of complaints said the issues were with the app itself.
