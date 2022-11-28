Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
elitetraveler.com
The Boca Raton Re-emerges Following $200m Refurbishment
The iconic Tower hotel is the flagship of the resort’s renovation. The iconic Boca Raton resort, which encapsulates five different hotels, has re-established itself as one of South Florida’s most sought-after destinations with the revealing of its mammoth renovation. The resort’s Tower hotel has been the focus for...
biscaynetimes.com
The Great Corporate Migration
Miami-Dade County’s leading economic development wing is riding high. Established in 1985, the Beacon Council is an official public-private partnership responsible for driving new business investments throughout the county. The organization helps companies relocate to Miami-Dade by assisting in market research, site selection and workforce recruitment, as well as by negotiating new business deals to incentivize community benefits.
west-palm-beach-news.com
New West Palm Seaside location opens
Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
This $20,000 Package Lets You Fly From NYC to Miami on Your Own Private Jet
Private-aviation charter Blade is no stranger to creating lavish travel deals, thanks to previous partnerships with the Equinox Hotel and a New York private condo building. Now the company is collaborating with two luxury hotels for a new experience that takes you from NYC’s concrete jungle to Miami’s sunny beaches. The Skyscrapers to Sand package lets you spend two nights in each city, starting with a stay at the James New York NoMad and finishing off with the Gabriel South Beach. When it comes time to hop from the Big Apple to the 305, Blade has you covered: You’ll be traveling...
travelexperta.com
4 Can’t-Miss Activities in Miami Beach
You wouldn’t go to Miami Beach just to laze around in your hotel all day, would you? For that kind of vacation, you could simply visit someplace closer to home — not one of the top tourist destinations on the planet. Miami Beach has tons of things you can do aside from lying in your hotel bed or getting a tan on the beach, and to get the most out of your vacation you should put the following activities on your to-do list.Out of the many things that you can do in Miamy beach, there are four Activities in Miami Beach that you can´t miss while visiting.
fox35orlando.com
Woman gives birth on Royal Caribbean cruise ship leaving Florida
MIAMI - A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise from Florida unexpectedly went into labor early and ended up giving birth on the ship, according to the cruise line. On Nov. 29, the expectant mother was sailing on Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas cruise ship from Miami to Jamaica. The woman visited the medical facility on board the ship after she started to experience discomfort. After being examined, the medical team discovered she was in active labor, according to a press release.
The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial
This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Art Basel Dining Hit List, Neighborhood Restaurant Guide and Options If You Want To Escape Basel!
It is the first week of December, the time of the year when Miami’s social elite flock to the city for Art Basel. The week-long event showcases the best in contemporary art from around the globe, with parties and shows happening day and night. But if you’re looking to mix things up a bit, why not venture away from the mainstream events and check out some of Miami’s hottest restaurants? From upscale eateries to casual bistros, we’ve covered you with our Art Basel dining hit list. So whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or want to impress your guests with a luxurious meal, we’ve got you covered!
Weekend things to do: New pizza, Vegan Block Party, John Mulaney at iTHINK, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton
As you may know, this is Art Basel Weekend in Miami Beach and environs, where many of the world’s most important gallerists and compelling new artists will gather, inevitably engulfed by a mosh pit of borderline celebrities, luxury branders, crypto mobsters, opportunists and grifters who put the con in contemporary art. But we love them all. Who doesn’t remember Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 ...
Old Lisbon to Open in Aventura Next Spring
The family-owned brand’s Aventura location replaces a previous Old Lisbon in Sunny Isles Beach
Miami New Times
Elon Musk's South Florida Tunnel Plans Under Scrutiny After Reports of Boring Company 'Ghosting' UPDATED
Update published December 1, 2022 12:55 p.m.: The City of Fort Lauderdale says it is in "regular communication with The Boring Co. as it conducts feasibility studies on a potential subsurface tunnel system." City spokesperson Ashley Doussard tells New Times the company is on track to complete the studies, which include cost estimates and the design-and-build schedule, in March 2023.
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
calleochonews.com
South Florida housing prices see double-digit growth
The past year has seen an alarming rise in South Florida housing prices, despite steady mortgage rates. It seems like South Florida's housing crisis isn't ending anytime soon. Even though mortgage interest rates were rising steadily, South Florida housing prices continued to soar by double digits in October. The most...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
Catching the Ocean View: Stretching from Boca to Fort Lauderdale, annual boat parades will spread holiday cheer up and down the Intracoastal
This is the time of year when our northern boating friends “winterize” their vessels in preparation for the cold winter and snow. In sunny South Florida, we have a different way to winterize our boats . . . it’s called participating in the many holiday boat parades on the waterway.
