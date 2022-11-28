Ah, the holidays. The season when the label “single” unfairly takes on the connotation of loneliness and misery. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way. Prove the cynics wrong this holiday season by embracing the single-ness and shifting to a mindset that fosters self-growth. Embody the spirit of the season with your friends by taking part in winter activities.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO