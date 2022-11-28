Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Free Press
Mayor Wu directs $60 million to affordable housing in Boston
Mayor Michelle Wu announced a $60 million investment toward affordable housing on Nov. 18 for low and middle income homebuyers in Boston to address housing shortages and increase home ownerships. The “historic” investment in the homeownership program will develop income-restricted housing from 150 city-owned properties that are vacant or underused...
Not cuffed this holiday season? Take your friends on these eight dates instead
Ah, the holidays. The season when the label “single” unfairly takes on the connotation of loneliness and misery. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way. Prove the cynics wrong this holiday season by embracing the single-ness and shifting to a mindset that fosters self-growth. Embody the spirit of the season with your friends by taking part in winter activities.
BU alum’s new movie ‘Violent Night’ premieres this Friday
In 2001, Pat Casey graduated from Boston University — he wrote a Friday humor column for the Daily Free Press, lived on Bay State Road and shot a short feature film on campus. Now, he writes blockbuster movies for Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, two of the biggest movie studios in the country.
Open letter to rename Myles Standish Hall signed by 170 student organizations
Over 170 student organizations signed an open letter to President Robert Brown and the Board of Trustees demanding 610 Beacon Street, Myles Standish Hall, be renamed to Wituwamat Memorial Hall to honor those killed by Standish in 1623. The letter comes nine months after Brown rejected Thomas Green, the vice...
Statewide fare-free bus program excludes Boston’s MBTA
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made fares free at 15 Regional Transportation Authorities across the state for 37 days starting Nov. 25, and the initiative excluded the MBTA. “$2.5 million in funding was made available for the first time this year in the FY23 Budget,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley...
City Councilors discuss Home Rule petition for lowering the legal voting age
Members of the Boston City Council discussed reducing the legal voting age to 16 and older in their Wednesday meeting. Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, chair of the Committee on Government Operations, brought a new draft of the Home Rule petition, labeled Docket 0185, that would allow voting rights to those of 16 and 17 years of age in municipal elections.
A tree-mendous modern Christmas playlist to spruce up your holiday season
The turkey is carved, frost is forming on windshields across the city and temperatures are dropping below the freezing point. That can only mean one thing — winter has come to Boston. Take it from Mariah Carey and her TikTok that broke the Internet: “It’s time!”. The...
Two-day study period is not enough, students say
Boston University students will have two days as a school-designated “study period,” the time between the end of classes and when final exams begin, which is given to students to prepare for final exams during the following week. According to the University’s academic calendar, students will be granted...
Campus crime logs: Nov. 23-28
The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Nov. 23- 28. A faulty microwave set off the fire alarm at 7:46 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Fire was on the scene, and there were no damages to the item. Well-being check at...
New Data Science building becomes Spark!’s new home
Boston University’s experiential learning lab for student-led, data driven projects — called Spark! — is moving into the second floor of the brand new Center for Computing & Data Sciences building. Members of Spark! leadership say this will allow the program to expand its reach and opportunities for students.
Terriers to reportedly play 2023-2024 series at Notre Dame
The Boston University men’s hockey team will reportedly travel to South Bend, Indiana next season to play two games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Less than a week after the Boston trip, Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson shared the news in an interview with the Boston Hockey Blog on Tuesday.
Terriers to face Maine Black Bears in back-to-back home games
Even though they failed to score in their most recent 120 minutes of play, the Boston University women’s hockey team (6-10-0, 5-7-0 Hockey East) is coming off of somewhat of a hot-streak against Hockey East opponents. The group will look to pick up six more points with back-to-back home games against the University of Maine (9-10-0, 6-6-0 HE) this weekend.
BU set for home-and-home series with struggling UNH
The Boston University men’s hockey team (8-4-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) is set for a home-and-home series against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (3-11-1, 0-9-1 HE) this weekend, and the expectation –– for a team of the Terriers’ caliber –– is a sweep. “We’re...
Terriers survive wild night in Durham, defeat UNH 6-3
The Boston University men’s hockey team (9-4-0, 6-3-0 Hockey East) looked to secure three very attainable conference points Friday night against the UNH Wildcats (3-12-1, 0-10-1 HE). The Terriers rode a strong third period to take down UNH, 6-3. Junior goaltender Vinny Duplessis saw his first action in over...
