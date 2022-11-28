OU football bowl projection roundup: Sooners could land in Guaranteed Rate, Liberty or Texas bowls

Read full article on original website
Janice Zamorano
4d ago
Not what was really expected this Season, hopefully next Season OU will be able to reach a better record.
4
Sooner or later
4d ago
Not much more than a field trip for the team and a big payday for the bowl committee. Hey the team gets some swag, they love on the locals and their kids they eat way to good and play another team with a lousy record and a bunch of blue chips the scouts and coaches want to watch.
2
Oklahoma QB Hits the Transfer Portal
Ralph Rucker, who was the backup in the Alamo Bowl, announced Friday he intends to leave the Sooners with three years eligibility.
Oklahoma Gets Legacy Commit from LB Casen Calmus
The son of All-American linebacker Rocky Calmus has committed to OU as a preferred walk-on.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Taylor Preston looks to continue rapid development with Sooners after strong freshman season
Taylor Preston excelled so quickly at volleyball, she made Ryle High School’s varsity team as a seventh grader after only beginning to play in fifth grade. Preston’s rapidly developing volleyball journey began with watching her older sister Kylee in practice. The Union, Kentucky native regularly shagged lost balls and hit them back to her sister’s team.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners guard Navaeh Tot assuming leadership, playing confident in nonconference
Oklahoma junior guard Nevaeh Tot has starred for the Sooners during nonconference play this season. Coming out of her sophomore season, Tot averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 assists. Over the course of seven games this season, the junior is averaging 10.8 points and five assists. Along with her on-court development,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Wofford transfer Sam Godwin seizing opportunity with Sooners ahead of matchup with Villanova
Oklahoma won the ESPN Events Invitational thanks in part to an unlikely source. Junior forward Sam Godwin, a transfer from Wofford, came off the bench and averaged nine points and five rebounds in three games against Nebraska, Seton Hall and Mississippi, helping OU take home the title. He especially made an impact in the latter two games, combining to shoot 11-for-15 from the field,leading all OU bench players in points in both games.
Oklahoma DL Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will be joining teammates Eric Gray and Wanya Morris at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
okctalk.com
OU planning two huge new projects
Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves new football operations facility, upgrades to other Sooners venues
The OU Board of Regents approved the new Football Operations Facilities project and the accompanying architect selection for the project during its Wednesday meeting. The project is an addition to the university’s yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements. The meeting’s agenda noted an interim approval cost for the project of $4 million at maximum to allow the university an accurate project budget in the future.
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
Oklahoma Daily
Hark the Harroz, Sooners sing
Fueled by cookies, cocoa and carols, the University of Oklahoma rang in the holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights ceremony, a chance for the OU community to come together and celebrate the end of the fall semester. The event featured the lighting of the university’s holiday tree, menorah and...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Undergraduate Student Congress defines Islamophobia, funds drug testing coasters
OU's Undergraduate Student Congress unanimously passed three pieces of legislation to define Islamophobia, allocate funds for drug testing coasters and honor Bob Stoops, former OU football head coach, during its final meeting of the semester Tuesday evening. Rep. Nathanael Reese and Carolyn Berggren, the human diversity committee chair, presented a...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
