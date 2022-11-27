Read full article on original website
Berea-Midpark Wins in Battle of the Titans
In the battle of Titans, Berea-Midpark boys and girls bowling came out on top, defeating Lorain Wednesday afternoon at Rebman Recreation. The boys finished with a score of 2234-1806 while the girls totaled 1612-1190. Leading the boys team Wednesday was Sammy Ellis, who finished the day with a 407 series...
‘We are ready’: Cleveland football team hopes to win first state championship game
Starting Thursday, four local high school football teams will battle for state titles. For Glenville, a victory would be historic.
Titans Fall in Home Opener
North Ridgeville held Berea-Midpark to three points in the second quarter to break open a close game and downed the Titans 54-33 in the home opener of the 2022-23 season. Courtney Simon notched nine points in the game to pace the Orange and Blue while sister Cali Simon recorded seven. Both Talyssa Moody and Taylor Kowalewski scored six for Berea-Midpark in the loss. Gracey Kingery led the Rangers with her game high 23.
Then & Now: Firestone Country Club
August 2003: For decades, golf legends have descended upon Akron to tee off at Firestone Country Club in August. The club, built in 1929 by Harvey Firestone for his Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. employees, held its first professional tournament, the Rubber City Open, in 1954. It’s most known for hosting the World Golf Championships that showcases the best golfers, including Tiger Woods, who won it a record 18 times. Akron Life’s 2003 story by Jim McGarrity about the World Golf Championships’ NEC Invitational championed volunteers who did everything from picking up players arriving on private jets to sitting at the hospital bedside of a player’s wife. The event’s name changed to Bridgestone Invitational in 2005, and the tournament held its last round at Firestone in 2018.
Hall Of Fame Resort gets preliminary approval for sports betting
CANTON, Ohio — Michael Crawford is the President and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. He's looking over renderings of the new shops and sports book being built. “We will be the only retail sports book in Stark County, which is one of the biggest...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Canton Area
If the answer is yes and you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. This unassuming store by the highway is known for their fantastic fried chicken. You can get their flavorful chicken by the wing, thigh, breast, or leg. They also offer chicken meals that come with hobo potatoes and coleslaw and buckets that range from 8 pieces to a whopping 100 pieces.
Then and Now: Ray’s Place in Kent
Before a soldier boarded a train to serve in World War II, he grabbed a cold beer at Ray’s Place in Kent. The story is one of many in the “Meet Me At Ray’s” book that chronicles the local institution, which was named the first sports bar in Ohio, and a 1948 picture of a TV in Ray’s playing a Cleveland Indians game proves it.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
A New Cleveland Trivia Game Is Now Available, Just in Time for the Holidays
How well do you know your city?
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.
Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards
Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Viral video shows Akron officers removing Jayland Walker poster
Amanda Bryant recorded the video showing Akron police carrying what she says is a Justice for Jayland Walker poster after officers cut it off a utility pole. The video has now gone viral.
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Want to see Goodyear blimp up close? Donate new toy and drive through hangar in Mogadore Dec. 1-4
AKRON, Ohio – The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will host a toy drive for the Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar Dec. 1-4. Community members who donate a new, unwrapped toy during the event can drive through the blimp hangar to see the airship up close. Event dates and times are:
