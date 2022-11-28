Read full article on original website
choreman
4d ago
I am not a Packers fan but. Aaron Rogers needs to pop his ego like a pimple and stop trying to be a super hero and just sit down and let love learn by playing real games.
Jus Sayin
4d ago
50 million........washed up, overrated, and whatever else you want to say about him or the winningest franchise in NFL history.
Eagles Players Reaching Out To Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski?
The Philadelphia Eagles received some excellent news concerning their tight end, Dallas Goedert. Goedert injured his shoulder against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and was placed on injured reserve. That means he would miss at least four games, so he will be sidelined for at...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Here’s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs
It's been a fun season to be a Vikings fan thus far. Whether you're thinking they can go all the way or that they've been a fluky 9-2 thus far this season, the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs is still in reach. We'll let you in on how...
atozsports.com
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season
The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates 39th birthday courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum.
lastwordonsports.com
Possible Candidates to Replace Green Bay Packers DC Joe Barry
Green Bay Packers fans have seen enough. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ defense once again failed to show up. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards on just 17 carries. Running back Miles Sanders also chipped in 143 yards on 21 carries with two touchdown carries. On Sunday night, it was the Packers run defense that failed. In other games, it was the pass defense that failed.
Packers Coach Gives Massive Update On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers season is holding on by a thread after the team was defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. That loss dropped the Packers’ record to 4-8 on the season as they have lost seven out of their last eight games played.
Eagles Receive Huge Injury News On TE Dallas Goedert
After a hiccup in Week 10 on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten things back on track the last two weeks. They have defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, accomplishing both without the services of tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert was injured...
saturdaytradition.com
De'Vondre Campbell has injury designation set by Green Bay Packers heading into Week 13
De’Vondre Campbell might not be playing in Sunday’s game based on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report. The Packers are 4-8 following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Campbell appeared on the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
thecomeback.com
NFL world completely confused by Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic answer
Aaron Rodgers finds himself at a crossroads for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It also sounds like the Green Bay Packers star might have started thinking about the crossroads ahead of him in 2023. We know that Rodgers has been playing with a broken thumb and has seemed...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Bears Bring in Reinforcements at QB and on Defense
Justin Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Trevor Siemian missed practice but the Bears brought in QB help.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Doesn’t Hold Back On Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
One of the premier matchups in Week 13 is a rematch from last season’s AFC Championship Game as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In their last matchup, the Bengals pulled off a huge upset victory in Arrowhead Stadium, winning 27-24 in overtime, to go on to the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
See a preview of the Bears-Packers rivalry game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
Justin Fields is back and it's just in time for the Bears as they face the rival Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday. We're previewing the game on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we hear from the team as they look to stop a five-game losing streak at home. Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO gives his thoughts on the team as the Bears head to December, and we'll check out the players taking part in the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative Sunday. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.
