The playoff picture in the NFC is far from set, but there are certainly a few teams that have separated themselves from the bunch. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have been atop their divisions all season, as they are both 9-1 in all of their matchups not against each other; the Eagles defeated the Vikings in Week 2, 24-7. Other teams like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are potential contenders as well.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO