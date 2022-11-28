(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond family lost everything in a house fire Thursday. It broke out at a home on South 23rd just south of L Street. Flames were showing when firefighters arrived. The residents were able to make it out of the house, but lost all their possessions. Those residents included six childen that range in age from an infant to ten years old. One resident said that a space heater had been plugged in but was unsure if that was the cause. There are requests on social media asking for help with clothing for the family.

