ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NdKr7_0jQ1DOlN00
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of California is the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights in Dana Point.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"When you're on the water, it doesn't get any better than a boat parade of lights. And these Southern California boat — or, let's be real, yacht — Christmas light displays are pretty exceptional. The Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights is a Southern California tradition where you're in for a treat, with boats showing off their best holiday decorations, Christmas-themed photo-opts, visits from Santa, and a slew of impressive installations like the "Merry Kiss Me" arch and the giant whale sculpture (in Dana Point). Nearby, the King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade in Redondo Beach is another family-friendly favorite, and the best views can be seen from around King Harbor, in the former Moonstone Park and Mole B areas, but not from the pier."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

2 killed in small plane crash at Southern California airport

Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in the Southern California city of Torrance, authorities said. The crash involving a single-engine Arion Lightning occurred at about 11 a.m., while the pilot was attempting to land at Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy