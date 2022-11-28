Noodle, an elderly dog that found a huge following on TikTok for predicting whether it would be a “bones” or “no bones” day, died Friday evening, his owner announced. Jonathan Graziano, the owner of Noodle, shared the news through TikTok, along with a tribute to his beloved pug. “I’m so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed away yesterday. He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said. “It’s a day I always knew was coming, but never thought would arrive. Although this is very sad, I wanted to let...

3 MINUTES AGO