Both Ustekinumab, Vedolizumab Safe and Efficacious Treating Elderly Patients With IBD
The male gender was positively associated with a higher risk of serious infection at month 12 and penetrating disease behavior was positively associated with 12-month treatment persistence. Both vedolizumab and ustekinumab remain viable options for elderly patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to new research. A team, led by...
Progressive Addition Lenses Beneficial in Children Receiving Atropine for Myopia Control
Visual complaints during atropine therapy may be reduced by using progressive addition lenses. Progressive addition lenses (PAL) may be helpful for children undergoing topical atropine treatment for myopia control, including those receiving medium to high doses, indicated new findings. The research supported the use of comprehensive eye examination during the...
Peptic Ulcer Versus Gastritis: What's The Difference?
It can be confusing when two health conditions are similar. Here's a breakdown of two similar conditions -- peptic ulcers and gastritis -- and how they differ.
Approaching Treatment for Crohn’s Disease
David P. Hudesman, MD: Dr. Abraham, when we're talking about our different options, before we get into the actual therapies, what factors are important on picking a therapy for a patient? So when you're having these discussions - Bincy P. Abraham, MD, MS, AGAF, FACG: Yes, I guess - David...
Goals of Therapy for Crohn’s Disease
David P. Hudesman, MD: Following up on that, Dr Regueiro, we have a patient now diagnosed with Chron's disease. Before we get into the therapies, what do you discuss with them on the end goals of treatment or the goals of therapies?. Miguel Regueiro, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP: You've heard...
FDA Approves RBX2660, First Live Microbiota Treatment for Recurrent CDI
The product is administered as a single dose and is manufactured using the stool of qualified donors. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RBX2660 (Rebyota) the first-ever live microbiota therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI) for adult patients who completed antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI.
Topical Roflumilast Cream Results in Higher Skin Concentrations
The mean plasma Ctrough of roflumilast was 1.78 ng/mL, and 9.86 ng/mL for roflumilast N-oxide after 8 weeks of treatment. A new analysis has quantified the pharmacokinetics of roflumilast cream for patients with chronic plaque psoriasis. A team, led by Archie W. Thurston Jr., PhD, Toxicology Solutions, defined the pharmacokinetic...
This Year in Medicine 2022: The Top HCPLive Stories of the Year
As we begin our annual health care recap series this month, let's take a look back at the stories our readers liked most. The most-read article on HCPLive this year was a summary of research into the benefit of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) on HbA1c reduction. Is that surprising?...
First-Year Variability of CRT Predictive of Long-Term Visual Outcomes in nAMD
The study data indicate high early-stage CRT variability showed a significantly higher risk of legal blindness. New research reported that individuals with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and an early-stage variation in central retinal thickness (CRT) higher than 20% were more likely to experience legal blindness. These findings add to...
Sahil Khanna, MBBS, MS, Reacts to the Historic Approval of RBX2660 for Recurrent CDI
RBX2660 is the first live microbiota therapeutic approved by the FDA. Years of research and clinical trials finally culminating in the approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI) in adult patients who completed a primary antibiotic series.
Emerging Therapies for Hypercholesterolemia
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, Pam Taub, MD, FACC, FASPC, Robert Busch, MD, Alison Bailey, MD, FACC. Erin D. Michos, MHS, FACC, FASPC; Pam Taub, MD, FACC, FASPC; Robert Busch, MD; Alison Bailey, MD, FACC; and Jorge Plutzky, MD; provide an overview of upcoming treatment options for managing hypercholesterolemia. Erin...
Different Treatment Regimens Yield Different Costs for nAMD Patients
The introduction of brolucizumab resulted in savings in the manufacturer-recommended and real-world evidence regimens. The costs of different treatment regimens can vary widely for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). A team, led by Zasim Azhar Siddiqui, MS, School of Pharmacy, West Virginia University, estimated the budget impact of...
Assessment of Multiple Visual Functions Important in Patients with iAMD
Low luminance contrast sensitivity was significantly more reduced in nGA eyes than in eyes with drusen alone, but no differences were seen when assessing other cone functions with normal luminance CS or LLVA. The use of low luminance area under the log quantitative contrast sensitivity function (LL AULCSF) and other...
Esketamine Infusion May Prevent Post-Surgery Sleep Disturbances
A study from China shows women receiving laparoscopic surgery had better sleep quality in the days after when receiving the treatment as an intraoperative prophylactic. Intraoperative esketamine infusion may provide preventive benefit against sleep disturbances after operations, according to new data. In new findings from a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized...
Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist (DORA) for Treatment of Insomnia
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: We talked a bit about the different products that are out there, but I want us to now focus on the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists]. I think that so many of our colleagues haven’t heard of orexin before because, for me, I didn’t know what orexin was because I came out of graduate school long before orexin was even identified. We can start by talking about the different dual orexin receptor antagonists; the first one that came out was suvorexant. Do you remember that launch? It was at least 10 years ago.
