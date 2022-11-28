Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: We talked a bit about the different products that are out there, but I want us to now focus on the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists]. I think that so many of our colleagues haven’t heard of orexin before because, for me, I didn’t know what orexin was because I came out of graduate school long before orexin was even identified. We can start by talking about the different dual orexin receptor antagonists; the first one that came out was suvorexant. Do you remember that launch? It was at least 10 years ago.

2 DAYS AGO