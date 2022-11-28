Thursday, December 1 – Saturday, December 31 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. The Crawford Park District invites Take a stroll through Lowe-Volk Park looking for candy canes as you go. Each one will have a line of a poem for you to read. Once you finish your hike, stop at the front desk of the Nature Center to collect your prize! (The poem will be out all the time; you can only collect your prize when the Nature Center is open.) Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

CRESTLINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO