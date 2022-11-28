Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Northmor splits two matches
Northmor started its wrestling season by splitting a pair of matches Thursday when the school hosted Mansfield Senior, Ontario and Upper Sandusky in a bracket quad. The Golden Knights opened their night by topping Mansfield Senior by a 46-36 count. Of those points, 30 came via pin. Cohan Hurst won his 106-pound match in 14 seconds for the quickest fall of the match. At 126 pounds, Cowin Becker took 17 seconds to dispatch his opponent, while Braedyn Kiener finished off his opponent at 285 pounds in 21 seconds. Also, Carson Campbell won in 37 seconds at 138 pounds and Ashton Clark earned a pin in 42 seconds at 175 pounds.
Galion Inquirer
Quick start pushes Marion Harding past Galion
GALION — Galion opened up Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play at home on Friday night. The Tigers fell to Marion Harding by a score of 72-57. A quick start for the Presidents was too much for the Tigers to overcome throughout this one. “There is no doubt that our effort...
Galion Inquirer
Come Home to Galion Parade Marshals
GALION- Parade marshals today are Ruth Ricker Ritchey and Marge Staub Shaffer, who are longtime Galionites. Long time indeed. They were born here 96 years ago, back when Calvin Coolidge was president and the U.S. was going through the Roaring Twenties. Marge and Ruth were classmates at Galion High School...
Galion Inquirer
Richland Academy dancers set to light up the holidays with The Nutcracker Ballet
Richland Academy of the Arts’, The Nutcracker Ballet presented by The Village Network will be performed on December 2nd and 3rd. The talented RAA dancers will bring Richland County its’ most celebrated holiday tradition with its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet. We are excited to be once again performing at Shelby High School for this holiday tradition. A wonderful ballet for the entire family, The Nutcracker is the perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of classical dance. Tchaikovsky’s magical score, with fairytale scenery, and vibrantly theatrical staging will deliver what is sure to be a stunning production of The Nutcracker!
Galion Inquirer
Galion Kiwanis Club hopes to help those in need this holiday season
GALION- The Galion Kiwanis Club recently changed the name of their Christmas program. Previously called “Toys for Tots,” the name is now “Galion Kids Toy Drive,” so as not to conflict with the annual Christmas program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps. The local project to...
Galion Inquirer
‘Come Home to Galion’ takes place Saturday
“Come Home to Galion” is on the horizon, with the annual holiday celebration scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3. Come Home to Galion is a family-friendly event that occurs the first Saturday in December that helps bring the local community together to celebrate the upcoming holidays. It originally began by the Galion-Area Ministerial Association as a simple tree lighting.
Galion Inquirer
Galion-Crestline Chamber’s auction being held
GALION- The 2022 Holiday Open House & Auction is once again a hybrid event. What is a “hybrid event?” A hybrid event has both a virtual (online) and in-person components. The virtual event, which will be only the silent auction, is now open and will close at 8 AM on Friday, December 2nd. No silent auction items will be at the in-person event, however the chamber will be open on select days to preview the silent auction items .
Galion Inquirer
UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS
Thursday, December 1 – Saturday, December 31 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. The Crawford Park District invites Take a stroll through Lowe-Volk Park looking for candy canes as you go. Each one will have a line of a poem for you to read. Once you finish your hike, stop at the front desk of the Nature Center to collect your prize! (The poem will be out all the time; you can only collect your prize when the Nature Center is open.) Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
