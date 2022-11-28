Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate
CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he […]
Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man
A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say
A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
N.J. court wipes out gun conviction of federal officer over error by trial judge
A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday overturned the gun possession conviction of a former federal prison officer by finding the judge at her trial failed to extend to her an exemption for federal law enforcement. The decision also overturned the sentence of Dana R. Johnson, but the Gloucester County...
Reward offered for killer of 15-year-old shot over Thanksgiving weekend
A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday for an arrest in the fatal shooting of an Essex County teenager over Thanksgiving weekend. Al-Sanir Hall, 15, of Newark, was found by Irvington police about 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place in Irvington, authorities said. Hall, who...
Arrest made in death of man run over multiple times in parking lot, police say
A 32-year-old Sayreville resident was arrested this week in connection with the death of a man who was run over multiple times Tuesday by a driver following an argument in the parking lot of an Old Bridge medical complex, investigators said. Marvin Tyler was arrested but no charges and no...
N.J. man who stabbed woman in hotel lobby gets 15 years in prison
A New Jersey man who brutally stabbed a woman in the lobby of a hotel in Ocean County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Carles Bryant, 36, of Millville will have to serve at least 12 years and nine months in prison before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
18-year-old faces attempted murder charge in Paterson shooting
An 18-year-old Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting during a robbery attempt earlier this month in the city, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Wiziar Johnson was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting Nov. 15 near Franklin and...
Carjacking falls flat after trio swipe car waiting for tire change, cops say
A deflated trio of carjackers who targeted a car in a Walgreens parking lot Wednesday didn’t make it far when a flat tire stopped their getaway, authorities said. The driver had been waiting for AAA to change her tire at the Walgreens in Englishtown when two men and a woman forced her out of her vehicle at around 9 a.m., police said in a statement.
Dog shot by police remains held by SPCA with charges pending against owners
A dog shot and injured by Keyport police earlier this year remains held by the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while summonses are pending against the pit bull’s owners, one of whom has organized a rally to regain custody. Blaze has been living at...
N.J. cops seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Maryland man visiting family
Authorities in Gloucester County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian from Maryland last week. The victim, identified as Douglas Smith, 61, was in New Jersey visiting family on Nov. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad and South Delaware streets in Paulsboro shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille.
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
15-year-old fatally shot in North Jersey over Thanksgiving weekend, police say
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Irvington on Sunday, investigators announced Wednesday. Police were called to the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place shortly before 7 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a joint statement from the Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
More domestic violence victims finding refuge in N.J. hotels as calls for help rise
The Bergen County woman said she reached her tipping point four years ago. Her husband had cut her off from family and barred her from getting a job. She regularly slept in their son’s room with a shelving unit pushed up against the door to keep her husband out.
N.J. man, 25, dies after he’s found shot multiple times on city street
Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
Fight between neighbors leads to arrest of man accused of hurling racial slurs
A man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an incident where he was accused of harassing a neighbor and hurling racial slurs at her, authorities said. Officers from the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the area of Graham Place and Atkins Court shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a report of a dispute and met with a 51-year-old woman who said that her neighbor approached her and starting using racial slurs and told her to go back from where she came, according to a statement from the Clifton Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states
A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks
Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
Virginia lawmakers consider allowing police to conduct roadside drug tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police know the routine when they catch a drunk driver, but what if the driver is stoned?. There is no standard test for police to find out whether someone is too high to drive quickly. The state crime commission is looking to change that. Right now,...
