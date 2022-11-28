A man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an incident where he was accused of harassing a neighbor and hurling racial slurs at her, authorities said. Officers from the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the area of Graham Place and Atkins Court shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a report of a dispute and met with a 51-year-old woman who said that her neighbor approached her and starting using racial slurs and told her to go back from where she came, according to a statement from the Clifton Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO