Hoboken, NJ

NJ.com

Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man

A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school, police say

A Newark student was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school, officials said. Police responded to Weequahic High School at around 1:45 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of an armed student, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The student, who authorities didn’t identify, was...
NEWARK, NJ
N.J. man who stabbed woman in hotel lobby gets 15 years in prison

A New Jersey man who brutally stabbed a woman in the lobby of a hotel in Ocean County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Carles Bryant, 36, of Millville will have to serve at least 12 years and nine months in prison before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
18-year-old faces attempted murder charge in Paterson shooting

An 18-year-old Paterson man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting during a robbery attempt earlier this month in the city, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Wiziar Johnson was arrested Monday after investigators identified him as the suspect in the shooting Nov. 15 near Franklin and...
PATERSON, NJ
N.J. cops seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Maryland man visiting family

Authorities in Gloucester County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian from Maryland last week. The victim, identified as Douglas Smith, 61, was in New Jersey visiting family on Nov. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad and South Delaware streets in Paulsboro shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Fight between neighbors leads to arrest of man accused of hurling racial slurs

A man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an incident where he was accused of harassing a neighbor and hurling racial slurs at her, authorities said. Officers from the Clifton Police Department were called to a home in the area of Graham Place and Atkins Court shortly before 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a report of a dispute and met with a 51-year-old woman who said that her neighbor approached her and starting using racial slurs and told her to go back from where she came, according to a statement from the Clifton Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
CLIFTON, NJ
N.J. man admits he helped rob 13 stores in 2 states

A Union County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a conspiracy to rob multiple liquor stores and convenience stores in New Jersey and New York during a six-month period. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to numerous conspiracy and robbery charges. Fontanez also pleaded...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Police seek help finding Princeton man missing for 3 weeks

Police are looking for a Princeton man who has been missing for about three weeks, officials said. Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in Hamilton in Mercer County, according to a Facebook post from the Princeton Police Department. His last known location was near North and South Johnston Avenues, Lt. Christopher Tash told NJ Advance Media.
PRINCETON, NJ
