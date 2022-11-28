Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Giants injury report: Mark Glowinski added, as line issues continue, entering Commanders game
The Giants on Saturday added two players to their injury report — right guard Mark Glowinski (back) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (illness). BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Both are questionable for Sunday’s critically important home game against the Commanders, as both teams battle for NFC...
Denver Broncos place receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) on IR
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback with his ailing hamstring and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
From the Raiders' Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-7 but are on fire for the first time in 2022, and we spoke to S Trevon Moehrig about this weekend and more.
NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Map
The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, leaving an entire weekend of NFL football for fans to enjoy.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Eagles injury report: Veteran defensive lineman ruled out of game vs. Titans; DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal updates
Five weeks ago, the Eagles made a trade to bolster their pressure off the edge of the defensive line, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. However, the Eagles will be without Quinn when they take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.
What happens inside Eagles’ offensive line room | Where ‘Happy, healthy workers make better workers’
PHILADELPHIA – Inside the NovaCare Complex, several 300-plus pound Eagles players sit inside a room, all focused on a screen displaying the video from a previous game. The room is where the famed quote “Hungry dogs run faster” resided, the same line center Jason Kelce mentioned in his Mummers costume during the Super Bowl LII parade. As the video is looped forward and backward, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland holds a remote that controls the video of game tape meant to critique his offensive linemen.
NFL Week 13 picks: New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night Football predictions
Running back Alvin Kamara, head coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints visit quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is 8:15 p.m....
NFL parlays Week 13: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Week 13 schedule is one of the best in recent memory, and with it comes tremendous betting opportunities. Below are our...
Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court "in a timely manner" after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota
Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles
“Well, obviously, I think the best learning tool in life is probably when you didn’t get things right and had any type of failures." The post Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills vs. Patriots player props: Josh Allen props highlight Week 13 TNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Buffalo heads to New England to open the Week 13 slate in an AFC East clash, and we have our favorite Bills vs....
Giants had ‘pretty good’ contract discussions with Saquon Barkley | Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook money coming?
The New York Giants have some notable impending free agents right now. And one of them is running back Saquon Barkley. The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley is having a strong year after struggling with injuries since joining the Giants. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Antonio Brown in trouble again: Arrest warrant issued for ex-Buccaneers receiver
A warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown’s arrest. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports: There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. There is a photo of the warrant attached to the tweet. BUY NFL TICKETS:...
Giants’ Wink Martindale pleased with pressure even though blitzes aren’t producing many sacks
We knew the blitz was coming this season as soon as the Giants hired Don “Wink” Martindale to be their defensive coordinator. It was only natural to think the sacks would follow. It has not happened that way. As promised when he was hired by head coach Brian...
Mets’ Billy Eppler gives update on offseason talks
It’s a busy time of year for Billy Eppler. And the New York Mets general manager has given an update on contract talks. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo: “I’m having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume...
