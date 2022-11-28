ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
NJ.com

What happens inside Eagles’ offensive line room | Where ‘Happy, healthy workers make better workers’

PHILADELPHIA – Inside the NovaCare Complex, several 300-plus pound Eagles players sit inside a room, all focused on a screen displaying the video from a previous game. The room is where the famed quote “Hungry dogs run faster” resided, the same line center Jason Kelce mentioned in his Mummers costume during the Super Bowl LII parade. As the video is looped forward and backward, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland holds a remote that controls the video of game tape meant to critique his offensive linemen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL parlays Week 13: Best parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Week 13 schedule is one of the best in recent memory, and with it comes tremendous betting opportunities. Below are our...
The Comeback

Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles

“Well, obviously, I think the best learning tool in life is probably when you didn’t get things right and had any type of failures." The post Hugh Freeze offers explanation for past troubles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NJ.com

Mets’ Billy Eppler gives update on offseason talks

It’s a busy time of year for Billy Eppler. And the New York Mets general manager has given an update on contract talks. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo: “I’m having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy