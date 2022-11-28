ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

December Art Walk information

The monthly Claremont Art Walk returns Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature several artists throughout the Village and at Memorial Park. Here’s the lineup:. The Button Box Museum, located in the Bunny Gunner westside walkway, 230 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, presents “The Pearlies.”
CLAREMONT, CA
Pomona PD toy drive this Saturday

On Saturday, December 3, the public is invited to help stuff Pomona Police Department cruisers with toys for children in need outside the Target in the Rio Rancho Towne Center, 701 Rio Rancho Rd., Pomona. Police will be onsite from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept donations, as will...
POMONA, CA
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CEF Chocolate Walk is this Saturday

The Claremont Educational Foundation hosts its sixth annual Chocolate Walk fundraiser Saturday, December 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. throughout the City of Trees. Check in will begin at 2 p.m. at the Ahmad Shariff Art Gallery, 107 N. Harvard Ave., Claremont, and participating businesses will host chocolate tasting stations.
CLAREMONT, CA
Laemmle deal not done yet: vote with your feet

At the Q and A following the November 19 Laemmle Claremont 5 screening of “Only in Theaters,” the surprisingly moving documentary about the Laemmle family’s long history in the film industry, third generation CEO Greg Laemmle told a near capacity crowd the Village theater’s fate was unknown.
CLAREMONT, CA
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana

Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
FONTANA, CA
107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM

Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
HESPERIA, CA
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening New Location Soon

Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Event Calendar (December 2-10, 2022)

The Friends of the Claremont Library Bookstore’s fine book sale will take place throughout the month of December at the Claremont Helen Renwick Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. First editions, classics in academic fields, autographed works, specialty printers and works, art books and real pre-1922 antiques will be among the items available. The sale is open normal library hours, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cash payment are always accepted. Credit card payments will be accepted on Saturday, December 3, 10, and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The library will be closed on December 24 and 31. For further information email friendsofclaremontlibrary@gmail.com.
CLAREMONT, CA
Las Posadas at Padua Theatre

Traditions. We revere them. Sometimes we disdain them. Oftentimes we debate them. Sometimes we change them, or at least try. Some last for centuries, others a few years. They come and they go. Celebrations are planned around them. T.S. Eliot said of tradition, it is “how the vitality of the past enriches the life of the present.”
CLAREMONT, CA
Local groups help formerly incarcerated man back on his feet

Sometimes to get ahead in life, a little momentum can make all the difference. For 47-year-old Mario Ramos, that momentum was gifted to him quite literally on November 26, in the form of a Raleigh Spring iE electric bike. Since being released from San Bernardino County’s Adelanto Detention Center in...
CLAREMONT, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...

