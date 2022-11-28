Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
fox2detroit.com
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
Detroit News
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
13abc.com
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Kilpatrick tagged with hefty bill after IRS says ex-Detroit Mayor owes over $600K in unpaid taxes
The Internal Revenue Service is going after assets obtained by former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick after the federal govenemrnet says he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid income taxes stemming from his time in office.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala
The brothers used southern-style recipes from their family to create and develop their menu. The post Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala appeared first on BLAC Media.
fox2detroit.com
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key Positions
The City of Detroit has announced Dec. 15 deadline for the board secretary and chief investigator positions to be properly filled, at which time current interim employees in these positions will be fired.
WILX-TV
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
Strong cold front this week brings big warm-up, big temp drop and 40 mph gusts
An abrupt weather change is coming to Michigan with the “strongest” cold front so far of this cold season. The cold front will bring a very warm day before the passage of the front. Right after the passage of the front a strong northwest wind will bring much colder air.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
fox2detroit.com
Woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket bought at Detroit deli
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery after deciding to play the Powerball because the jackpot was big. "I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was," Tonisha Jenkins said. "The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning ticket had been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!"
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
WTOL-TV
By the numbers: Active warrants in the city of Toledo
There is a 1 in 50 chance of meeting a stranger with an active traffic violation warrant in Toledo. Based on police records, WTOL 11 breaks down warrants in Toledo.
