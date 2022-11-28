ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Demolition on abandoned Detroit apartment begins Tuesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Demolition on a long-vacant apartment building that overlooks Nardin Park near I-94 in Detroit is expected to begin Tuesday. A $990,368 contract was awarded to tear down the four-story building, which is located at 5260 W. Chicago. The city said the building is one of several...
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023

One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
Woman wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery Powerball ticket bought at Detroit deli

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery after deciding to play the Powerball because the jackpot was big. "I don’t usually play Powerball, but I started purchasing tickets because of how big the jackpot was," Tonisha Jenkins said. "The day after the drawing, I got on the Michigan Lottery site to check the winning numbers and saw that a $1 million winning ticket had been sold at K&G Deli. I got excited since that was where I purchased my ticket, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When I checked my ticket and realized I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. I called my sister right away to tell her the good news!"
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
