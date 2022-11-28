Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss
OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
WLOX
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee...
Comments / 0