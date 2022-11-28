Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
$100,000 donation aims to keep Patmos Library doors open
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $100,000 surprise donation is expected to keep Patmos Library's doors open after voters turned down its operating millage in the Nov. 8 midterm election. The donation, made by Andy and Tracie Wierda, pushed back the library's original plan to close on September 2024, library...
WWMT
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Allegan County. Saturday, Dec. 3...
WWMT
Kalamazoo residents voice opinions on Graphic Packaging odors
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents voiced their opinions Thursday night after years of odor complaints coming from the Graphic Packaging paper factory near the northside neighborhood. After being cited multiple times by the state, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Graphic Packaging reached a settlement. A...
WWMT
Bronson Health Foundation recognized for patient, community support
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In recognition for their efforts to support patients, families, and employees, Bronson Health Foundation received the 2022 award for Excellence in Fundraising from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams...
WWMT
South Haven meets fundraising goal for downtown park improvement
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven is wrapping up a fundraising effort to build a wintertime gathering place at Dyckman Park in the city's downtown. The city beat its goal by $284, just before the deadline, to fund some much anticipated upgrades to the popular park, according to the city.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Boat Show to feature boats, kayaks, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Boat Show is expected to take place for three days at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. The show is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers. Boats,...
WWMT
'Make a Veteran Smile' campaign aims to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANSING, Mich. — With Christmas right around the corner, holiday cheer continues to spread throughout West Michigan. Michigan Veterans Homes announced their "Make a Veteran Smile" campaign Wednesday, encouraging Michiganders to send cards or letters to veterans. Veterans and Military Families Month: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November.
WWMT
Grand Rapids fire chief John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective May 1, 2023, Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman will retire following a prestigious 38-year career in fire service, according to Grand Rapids officials in a release Thursday. “I have been extremely lucky to have served the City of Grand Rapids and the men...
WWMT
Students present STEM products, prototypes at WMU Innovation Expo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Science, technology, engineering, and math, also known as STEM, was the spotlight at a wide-ranging competition hosted at Western Michigan University Friday. Kids as young as kindergarten, and up through college-aged, presented various products and prototypes they've developed to judges and other competitors. "Being able to...
WWMT
Western Michigan University to donate vintage aircraft parts to Hooligans Flight Team
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The high-flying tribute to veterans across the nation is getting some pieces from West Michigan. Western Michigan University is anticipated to donate parts from two vintage military aircraft to the Hooligans Flight Team during a ceremony at Western's College of Aviation Campus Friday afternoon, according to WMU officials.
WWMT
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
WWMT
Negotiations resume between Ascension Borgess Hospital and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Negotiations resumed Thursday between the administration at Ascension Borgess Hospital and its nurses. If a tentative agreement on a new contract isn’t reached by the end of the week, nurses said they will hold a strike authorization vote Monday and Tuesday. Rally: Nurses rally for...
WWMT
Battle Creek traffic advisory issued for Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city residents are being advised to avoid a work zone that will detour traffic on Friday. City crews are expected to repair a broken sewer main that will result in the temporary closure of 22nd Street North between Avenue A and Avenue C.
WWMT
Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
WWMT
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
WWMT
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
WWMT
Mullen Automotive finalizes ELMS acquisition
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive is shifting into gear by finalizing its purchase of the former AM General plant. The factory was included in its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions. We previously reported the Mullen plant could employ 6-700 people. The local United Auto...
WWMT
Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working
WEST MICHIGAN — Health care facilties in West Michigan may be experiencing a shortage in nurses, but a partnership announced on Tuesday is looking to help that. University of Michigan Health-West and Grand Rapids Community College are expecting to form a partnership by combining tuition support with paid on-the-job professional experience.
WWMT
Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the Boys and Girls Club transport van...
Comments / 0