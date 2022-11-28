ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks (11-9) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hawks vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hawks suffered a 106-98 loss to the Miami Heat Sunday as they failed to cover as 3.5-point home favorites. Atlanta is on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back and has lost 3 of its last 4 games.

The 76ers cruised to a 133-103 win over the Orlando Magic Sunday as 1-point underdogs on the road. Philadelphia is also on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back, although the 76ers have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Hawks at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:56 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hawks -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | 76ers -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks -1.5 (-110) | 76ers +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Hawks at 76ers key injuries

Hawks

  • Not Yet Submitted

76ers

  • Not Yet Submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Hawks at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 110, Hawks 106

Even if C Joel Embiid continues to be sidelined for Philadelphia, 76ERS (-105) is an enticing wager with the Hawks struggling to win games recently. Philadelphia has gotten fantastic contributions from G Shake Milton, G De’Anthony Melton, and F Tobias Harris amid Embiid’s absence.

Against the spread

Being that I have Philadelphia winning at home Monday, 76ERS +1.5 (-110) is where I’m going in this game. Philadelphia has won 3 of its last 4 games and all of those games were wins by at least 8 points.

The Hawks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Meanwhile, the 76ers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall and 6-0 ATS in their last 6 home games.

UNDER 221.5 (-115) appears to be the ideal choice in this game with Philadelphia potentially missing a few starters. The 76ers hit the Under in 2 straight games before hitting the Over Sunday.

The Under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings between the Hawks and the 76ers when the game is in Philadelphia. Also, the Under is 8-1 in the last 9 meetings overall.

More
