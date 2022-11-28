Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo stealthily adds AMD Mendocino APU options to its IdeaPad 1 budget laptops
AMD Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Even though AMD announced the Mendocino mobile processors with Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 iGPUs back in September, laptop OEMs are not really rushing to offer devices powered by these budget-oriented APUs. Up until now, only Acer officially announced some Aspire 3 models with the new entry-level chips, but it looks like Lenovo is also jumping on the bandwagon, although without fanfare, as the IdeaPad 1 series appear now to feature Mendocino-powered variants.
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4K Roku TV is on sale ahead of Black Friday, plus shop the best early Black Friday TV deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570
If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
notebookcheck.net
Realme Watch 3 Pro and Buds Air 3S to receive European launch next month
It seems that Realme is planning a bumper European hardware release next month. While the company has already confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro series is heading to Europe on December 8, new reports claim that the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S will arrive in the region during the same month. For reference, the Realme 10 Pro series is likely to consist of the Realme 10 5G, the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro Plus, with the Realme 10 4G likely being a Chinese exclusive.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Find N2 will debut with dual Samsung E6 displays and Hasselblad cameras
OPPO hit various positive notes with the launch of its inaugural Find N, not the least of which is the pivot away from super-narrow form-factors when closed in its fast-emerging space. Now, the latest word is that its "N2" successor will improve on it in various important ways. The latest...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 price drops 41% on Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 arrived as a cheaper and less potent alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600X more than a year after its introduction. Released alongside the Ryzen 5 5500, the Ryzen 5 5600 has 6 cores, 12 threads, and a base clock speed of 3.5 GHz that goes up to a 4.4 GHz boost speed. Like its siblings, this processor is unlocked and ships with a Wraith Stealth air cooler.
notebookcheck.net
Chargeasap Zeus 270 W GaN USB-C charger is crowdfunding
The Chargeasap Zeus is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The campaign is off to a roaring start, reaching over 50 times its funding goal. The company claims that the Zeus is the first 270 W GaN USB-C charger and also the most compact in the market. According to the company, the gadget is 45% lighter than its competitors, weighing 320 g (~0.7 lbs) and measuring 90 x 42 x 50 mm (~3.5 x 1.7 x 2.0-in).
laptopmag.com
Last chance! ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday is almost over, but we need to to get a few last minute deals in before it ends. We have a gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 seeing a 31% discount, putting the ROG Zephyrus G14 down to $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This gaming laptop...
notebookcheck.net
NanoPi R5C: FriendlyELEC starts selling new compact single-board computer for US$49 and up
The NanoPi R5C is FriendlyELEC’s latest single-board computer (SBC), having introduced the NanoPi R5S earlier this year. The NanoPi R5C is, as its name suggests, a compact version of the NanoPi R5S, which was by no means big. However, while the NanoPi R5S measures 90 x 62 mm, the NanoPi R5C comes in at just 58 x 58 mm and 39 g without its case. For reference, the latter measures 62.5 x 62.5 x 29 mm with its case, which also brings it weight to 149 g.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S2 and Buds 4 set to launch alongside flagship 13 series
Accessory Android Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Wearable. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that the 13 and 13 Pro will be unleashed as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, Leica-branded Android smartphones soon. Now, the OEM has also confirmed that it will also unveil some new peripherals to go with the new premium devices on their release.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 SE: Inaugural Dimensity 8200-powered smartphone specs and second colorway allegedly leak ahead of to-be-rescheduled launch
IQOO had planned to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphones 1 day after Xiaomi debuted their 13-series rivals with the same brand-new processor. However, the latter has now followed the former in announcing the postponement of this upcoming major press conference. The Vivo sub-brand also now pledges...
notebookcheck.net
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro specs sheets leak as Xiaomi teases new floating telephoto camera
Information about the Xiaomi 13 series is arriving thick and fast, with Xiaomi showcasing camera samples and confirming more specifications earlier today. Subsequently, the company has outlined how the new telephoto camera in the Xiaomi 13 Pro works, which it describes as featuring a ‘floating lens’. Embedded below, the 20-second video highlights the camera’s two moving lens groups; typically, telephoto cameras have one.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi describes performance upgrades for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
We do not have to wait long for Xiaomi to deliver the Xiaomi 13 or the Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the company confirming the pair’s outing for December 1. In the meantime, Xiaomi has sought to tease various details about the Xiaomi 13 series, some of which we covered yesterday. The company has now outlined other details though, shown below in various screenshots.
laptopmag.com
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900H appears to perform poorly in valid Geekbench 5 entry
We reported a while ago that Intel may be planning to launch up to four new Raptor Lake mobile SKUs including the Core i9-13900HK, the Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and the Core i5-13420H. We’ve also had Geekbench 5 results for the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK appear some time ago. Now, courtesy of Benchleaks, we have an initial look at the Geekbench 5 performance figures of the Core i9-13900H.
notebookcheck.net
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
