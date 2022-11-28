Read full article on original website
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap’s European backers would come to rue their decision. “From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil,” Ulyanov tweeted. “Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support anti-market price caps. Wait, very soon the EU will accuse Russia of using oil as a weapon.”
During the 1980s, if anyone had told an advertising executive or a computer engineer that by 2022, the NSFNET (today the internet) would become the world’s largest advertising medium, the ad exec and engineer would have laughed in your face. Similarly, only the most visionary ad execs and radio engineers of the 1920s would have imagined that television would emerge as the overwhelming advertising medium of the 20th century. We are now approaching the dawn of space-based advertising and we are no more prepared for it than were 1980s experts for 2020s social network ads, or 1920s experts for 1980s television ads.
Just Stop Oil activists tucked themselves into a Harrods display bed as part of fuel poverty protests sweeping the UK.Footage of so-called “warm up” demonstrations on Saturday also showed security guards confronting protesters lying on sofas inside the shop in Knightsbridge, London.The eco-activists want action over “sky-rocketing” energy bills and were joined by other grassroots movements, including Don’t Pay UK and Fuel Poverty Action.They said they were “rapidly” escorted out of the department store by about 20 security guards.Protests were held across the country, including at the British Museum and Scottish Power’s HQ as part of a national day of...
The people who depend on the food bank in one affluent area of London tell their stories of struggle and solidarity, revealing the daily reality of the cost of living crisis
Ukraine’s foreign minister says 17 diplomatic missions have now received suspicious packages
