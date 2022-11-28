Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
ktvo.com
Levi B. Tarr Jr., 84 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Levi B. Tarr Jr. 84 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. The son of Levi B. and Emma (Kirkendahl) Tarr Sr., he was born March 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. On July 11, 1994 in Lancaster, Missouri he married Tamra Sandefur. Levi is survived...
ktvo.com
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
ktvo.com
Truman State University student hopes to bring change to the Kirksville community
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Truman State University freshman recently had a Facebook post receive a large number of interactions on a local Kirksville group chat. Olivia Combs is trying to bring change to the Kirksville community. She is taking a critical thinking class and was assigned a paper where...
ktvo.com
Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to Kirksville Friday and Saturday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium is returning this weekend with a two-day event Friday and Saturday at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville. Education will be the backbone of this year's event. Zac Erwin, the vice chairman of the Missouri Livestock Symposium, told KTVO that there will...
ktvo.com
Macon Senior Center hosts 'Be an Angel' Fundraiser to help feed the elderly
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri organization is hosting a fundraiser to help feed the community. The Macon Senior Center is hosting its "Be an Angel" fundraiser. Anyone interested can donate $20 to the senior center to buy an angel to place on the tree in the facility's lobby.
ktvo.com
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
ktvo.com
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
ktvo.com
Novinger/Tri-County Tournament Updates
Two area high school basketball tournaments are nearing their end as the weekend grows closer. Atlanta squared up with Grundy County in both boys and girls basketball with each coming up with a win. In the Tri-Rivers Classic, the home team, Schuyler County, looked to make history, vying for their...
ktvo.com
Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families
MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
ktvo.com
Schuyler County man accused of firing handgun during confrontation
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing eight charges following a confrontation where law enforcement officers say he fired a gun into the air. The alleged incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday at a residence on Schuyler County Route V. The suspect is Charles Austin Nunn,...
ktvo.com
Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
ktvo.com
2 staff members at Centerville Community Schools placed on administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa school district is investigating allegations against two of its staff members. According to a statement from the Centerville Community School District, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Allegations made against one of the staff members are of a personal...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
ktvo.com
Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
ktvo.com
Truman State Football motivated by seniors for their 3rd bowl game in 4 years
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It takes a lot of grit to be able to overcome the disappointment the Truman State University Bulldogs are feeling right now. A gut-wrenching loss to the University of Indianapolis cost them a conference championship and a chance to play in the Division 2 football playoffs.
ktvo.com
Farmland rates highest in over 50 years
For farmers, it’s something so basic and so vital, yet very seldom attainable, and now more so that ever. According to a recent New York Times article, farmland rates are up 12.4% nationally, and are the highest they've been since 1970. The article cites factors like a robust housing...
Comments / 0