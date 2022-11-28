Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.

