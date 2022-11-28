ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Lois Lavon Price, 91 of Macon, Missouri formerly of Kirksville passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born near Novelty, Missouri on October 3, 1931. She attended Novelty School through High School, graduating in 1949 as class salutatorian. She joined the United States Air Force in the summer of 1951, with basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, entering the one and only women’s Air Force Band at Lackland, as a clarinetist and saxophonist.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022. Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to Kirksville Friday and Saturday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium is returning this weekend with a two-day event Friday and Saturday at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville. Education will be the backbone of this year's event. Zac Erwin, the vice chairman of the Missouri Livestock Symposium, told KTVO that there will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
CENTERVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Novinger/Tri-County Tournament Updates

Two area high school basketball tournaments are nearing their end as the weekend grows closer. Atlanta squared up with Grundy County in both boys and girls basketball with each coming up with a win. In the Tri-Rivers Classic, the home team, Schuyler County, looked to make history, vying for their...
ATLANTA, MO
ktvo.com

Rising energy costs continue to put strain on Heartland families

MACON, Mo. — The cost of living here and across the country is continuing to grow at an alarming rate. The stories the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) hears are heartbreaking. Public Relations Officer Brent Engel has heard the community's sad stories about the impact inflation is having...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Authorities search for Ottumwa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Owen Ray Spicer failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Tuesday. Spicer is a 23-year-old white male, 5'11" tall and weighs 194 pounds. He was convicted of Robbery Second...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville City Council candidate filing begins on Tuesday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are interested in serving on the Kirksville City Council, candidate filing starts on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. Those who would like to be on the Municipal Election ballot in April can file...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Farmland rates highest in over 50 years

For farmers, it’s something so basic and so vital, yet very seldom attainable, and now more so that ever. According to a recent New York Times article, farmland rates are up 12.4% nationally, and are the highest they've been since 1970. The article cites factors like a robust housing...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy