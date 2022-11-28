money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments⁠ or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes⁠. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO