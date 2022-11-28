Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Payment of up to $650 coming from the state
money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. It could two payments or as just one payment, depending on when you filed your taxes. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
Expired registration leads to narcotics arrest in Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, Mich. — A woman faces prison time after being arrested for having narcotics, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. St. Joseph County car crash: Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County. At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Road Patrol stopped...
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Man in Indiana Falls Into Manure Lagoon
A man from Indiana died after he fell into a manure lagoon while installing new farm equipment. Gordon Van Baren, a 30-year-old man, was missing around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. He was helping to install new equipment with another farmer, Coroner Andrew Boersma explains in Edition Digital. The other...
Rollercoaster week of weather ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!. With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.
Coroner-Elect: Body Count Will Rise for One of Indiana’s Most Prolific Serial Killers
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
