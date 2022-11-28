BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -STEAM On Wheels is having an open house on Dec. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Sam McCullum, STEAM On Wheels, discusses the event which is free to attend and does not require advance registration. The program provides hands-on educational opportunities that might not be available in a traditional classroom setting.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO