Le Claire, IA

KWQC

2022 KWQC Toys for Tots Drive

KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to collect 700 blankets during drive Friday. KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf collected over 700 blankets during the blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. East Moline officer assault investigation. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. Project Bundle Up:...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too. Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

KWQC’s annual Toys for Tots drive held Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers were on hand from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the station, 805 Brady St. By 6 p.m. Friday, five trucks worth of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Nutrition with Nina Exciting Exposures Activity: Painting with vegetables

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - To learn more about HyVee Dietitians and what they have to offer, visit the following website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. -- EXCITING EXPOSURE ACTIVITY: USING DIFFERENT TYPE OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES AS A STAMP, CREATE A PAINTED MASTERPIECE!. WHAT YOU NEED:. -- Paper, cardboard, poster board or canvas. --...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season. Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Holiday events in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Muscatine is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with a variety of activities. Muso Lighting has partnered with Muscatine Power & Water and the City of Muscatine to bring a musical light show featuring Muscatine’s Norbert F. Beckey Bridge. The design this year includes an introduction, eight songs (including several new songs), the running time will be 13 minutes.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

STEAM On Wheels to hold open house on Dec. 9

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -STEAM On Wheels is having an open house on Dec. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Sam McCullum, STEAM On Wheels, discusses the event which is free to attend and does not require advance registration. The program provides hands-on educational opportunities that might not be available in a traditional classroom setting.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant

According to Pleasant Valley School District numbers, the district saw a 261-student increase in the 2022-23 school year compared to the 2021-22 year. New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex. Updated: 15 hours ago. A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fundraising efforts complete for new Galesburg Public Library

GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - After 15 years of work from community support and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from State of Illinois which covered 75% of the total cost of...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

What every child needs for strong emotional health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the greatest gifts you can give a child at Christmas, or anytime, is the gift of emotional health. Parents, grandparents, or any family or friends can help instill the practices that bring out that strength. Dr. Susan Smallegan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

High School Sports: December 1st

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch highlights from Wednesday’s high school sports including a win for Moline wrestling over Rock Island. Girls basketball highlights include Rock Island’s win over Moline, Galesburg’s win over Geneseo, United’s win over Mercer County and Galesburg Christian’s win over Quad City Christian.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police ask for help locating missing Moline man

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rejuvenate Housing unveils home in Midtown Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rejuvenate Housing is helping build homes for first-time home buyers. On Thursday, the nonprofit unveiled its second home at 514 W. 17th St. in Davenport. The three-bedroom, one-bath home was remodeled by Werner Investments Properties and went on sale Nov. 30 through Ruhl & Ruhl, the...
DAVENPORT, IA

