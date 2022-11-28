ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Four-Day Workweek Boosts Revenues and Reduces Burnout, a 33-Company Trial Shows

A four-day workweek can boost corporate revenue, decrease burnout and improve hiring, according to a six month trial in 33 companies. The new data adds to a growing body of research about the potential benefits of a four-day workweek. Promising results from countries such as Iceland have spurred companies around the world to try out the scheme, and a number of governments, including Belgium, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, have passed legislation allowing for employees to work fewer days each week.
Jeffrey Epstein’s Parisian Apartment Is Bought for $10 Million by a Bulgarian Plastics Tycoon

Jeffrey Epstein’s Parisian apartment was purchased for more than $10 million by Georgi Tuchev, a Bulgarian plastics tycoon. The sale occured in June and was brokered by Proprietes Parisiennes Sotheby’s International Realty for a 420,000 euro fee ($440,000), as reported by Bloomberg. While the apartment was initially listed for $11.9 million, Tuchev, who founded the plastic packaging company Gotmar, bought it for $10.4 million.
