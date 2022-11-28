Read full article on original website
US Stocks Drop After a Better-Than-Anticipated Jobs Report Suggests Inflation Isn’t Yet Tamed
U.S. stock futures dropped today (Dec. 2) after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported employment grew by 263,000 in November, and average hourly wages were up 0.6 percent, growing at twice the rate analysts expected. Even as more companies laid off workers, the unemployment rate remained historically low at 3.7 percent last month.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
"Affordability will be restored. The [housing] market won't be overvalued after this process is over," says Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
A Four-Day Workweek Boosts Revenues and Reduces Burnout, a 33-Company Trial Shows
A four-day workweek can boost corporate revenue, decrease burnout and improve hiring, according to a six month trial in 33 companies. The new data adds to a growing body of research about the potential benefits of a four-day workweek. Promising results from countries such as Iceland have spurred companies around the world to try out the scheme, and a number of governments, including Belgium, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, have passed legislation allowing for employees to work fewer days each week.
Jeffrey Epstein’s Parisian Apartment Is Bought for $10 Million by a Bulgarian Plastics Tycoon
Jeffrey Epstein’s Parisian apartment was purchased for more than $10 million by Georgi Tuchev, a Bulgarian plastics tycoon. The sale occured in June and was brokered by Proprietes Parisiennes Sotheby’s International Realty for a 420,000 euro fee ($440,000), as reported by Bloomberg. While the apartment was initially listed for $11.9 million, Tuchev, who founded the plastic packaging company Gotmar, bought it for $10.4 million.
Meta Is Reportedly Downsizing Its Hudson Yards Office Space Following Layoffs
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is downsizing its office footprint in New York City’s Hudson Yards, Bloomberg reported Nov. 30. The firm has decided not to renew its lease at 30 and 55 Hudson Yards, according to the report, which spans 250,000 square feet. The lease runs through 2024.
