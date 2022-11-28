A four-day workweek can boost corporate revenue, decrease burnout and improve hiring, according to a six month trial in 33 companies. The new data adds to a growing body of research about the potential benefits of a four-day workweek. Promising results from countries such as Iceland have spurred companies around the world to try out the scheme, and a number of governments, including Belgium, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, have passed legislation allowing for employees to work fewer days each week.

2 DAYS AGO