Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Open As Betting Underdogs Against Kansas City Chiefs

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati has toppled KC in two straight matchups.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals opened as three-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday to go with a total of 51 points on SI Sportsbook .

Joe Burrow can continue his incredible streak against the spread by keeping the monumental AFC battle close.

Burrow's career betting stats: 22-18-1 straight up, 27-14 ATS. He is the most profitable QB ATS since 2020 and is now 15-3 against the number in his last 17 starts.

Cincinnati is tied with the Titans for the NFL's top cover record (8-3 ATS this season). Meanwhile, the Chiefs are near the bottom of the league at 4-7 ATS but are 3-2 ATS on the road.

Cincinnati, OH
