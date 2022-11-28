ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jacoby Brissett Takes Subtle Jab at Tom Brady After Buccaneers Loss

By Caleb Skinner
 5 days ago

During his post-game press conference, Cleveland Browns quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, trolled Tom Brady.

The Cleveland Browns were able to come back and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 through a couple of late touchdowns in the 4th quarter and overtime on Sunday. In the win, Browns' quarterback, Jacoby Brissett became the first quarterback to defeat Tom Brady down by at least 7 in the final 2 minutes of gameplay. Brady's first loss in this scenario brings his overall record to 218-1.

With the heroic effort by the Browns with a late one-handed snag by David Njoku and then with big plays in overtime, it is no surprise that Jacoby Brissett would be ecstatic after the win. He was so happy with the outcome and how it unfolded that he even used a quote from earlier in the season by Tom Brady.

When it appeared that the Bucs may have turned things around on their last possession vs. the Rams a few weeks back to win the game, Brady made a comment very similar to that of Brissett. Exciting games bring exciting comments and answers. Even in a win, it was good to see that Jacoby Brissett didn't try to take a cheap shot at the Bucs, but instead handled it professionally, without disrespect and just said how he felt afterward.

Moving forward, the Bucs will want to stop these things from happening. They have very limited wiggle room when it comes to making the playoffs and will need to figure out how to get things back on track heading into a primetime matchup against their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

