Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO