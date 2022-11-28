Read full article on original website
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated in eighth grade. “There were 23 of us,” she said of her schoolmates,...
KCRG.com
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting. On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit....
KCRG.com
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was...
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
KCRG.com
Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
cbs2iowa.com
Nurse Lorena Shulte's parents sue after Anamosa prison killings
The parents of a nurse killed by two Anamosa prison inmates last year is now suing the Iowa Department of Corrections, Iowa Prison Industries, Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the former warden, alleging negligence led to their daughters death. Court documents say 50-year-old Lorena Shulte suffered severe head trauma from the...
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
cbs2iowa.com
West Union woman arrested for stealing customer's vehicle in Independence
Buchanan County — A West Union woman was arrested by Independence police after authorities said she was caught on camera stealing a customer's vehicle from Dunlap Motor’s Service Department. Jenna McLaury was taken to the Buchanan County Jail for 1st degree theft, and two citations for No Valid...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City man arrested for assaulting responders after starting fire in apartment
An Iowa City man was taken into custody Tuesday after starting a fire in his apartment kitchen and assaulting a responding officer and firefighter. Parker Hawkins set fire to some papers he had placed on top of his electric stove and ran out of his apartment a yelled at a nearby bystander to call 911.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Nov. 28 to 57 months, or four years and nine months; in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 26, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a media release.
cbs2iowa.com
Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows
State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
kwayradio.com
Barber Shop Robbery Investigation
Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
