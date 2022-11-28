ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Comments / 2

Related
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated in eighth grade. “There were 23 of us,” she said of her schoolmates,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting. On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit....
WATERLOO, IA
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test

The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday

Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Nurse Lorena Shulte's parents sue after Anamosa prison killings

The parents of a nurse killed by two Anamosa prison inmates last year is now suing the Iowa Department of Corrections, Iowa Prison Industries, Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the former warden, alleging negligence led to their daughters death. Court documents say 50-year-old Lorena Shulte suffered severe head trauma from the...
ANAMOSA, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement

Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows

State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County

I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Barber Shop Robbery Investigation

Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy