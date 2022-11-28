TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14 on Friday, according to his owner Jonathan Graziano, who said he died in his arms. Noodle went viral with the “bones” or “no bones” game, where Graziano would see if the dog would flop back on his side in the morning or stay standing, ready for the day. The game was used as a cheeky tool for fans of the TikTok duo to decide whether to take risks in the day or take it easy, like a year-round Groundhog Day. Graziano took to TikTok to announce Noodle’s death in a tearfilled video. “It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” he said. “He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run.”Read it at NBC News

22 MINUTES AGO