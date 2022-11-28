Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer
UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Brit Taylor Teams Up with Mike & The Moonpies for Holiday Honky Tonk Heartbreaker ‘Lonely on Christmas’
It’s officially December and for countless people across the nation, that means it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit.... The post Brit Taylor Teams Up with Mike & The Moonpies for Holiday Honky Tonk Heartbreaker ‘Lonely on Christmas’ appeared first on Outsider.
TikTok Star Noodle the Pug Dead at 14
TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14 on Friday, according to his owner Jonathan Graziano, who said he died in his arms. Noodle went viral with the “bones” or “no bones” game, where Graziano would see if the dog would flop back on his side in the morning or stay standing, ready for the day. The game was used as a cheeky tool for fans of the TikTok duo to decide whether to take risks in the day or take it easy, like a year-round Groundhog Day. Graziano took to TikTok to announce Noodle’s death in a tearfilled video. “It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” he said. “He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run.”Read it at NBC News
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
