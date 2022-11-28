Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Kiwanis Celebrate GIVING! Awards $5K to Non-Profits
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville awarded over $5,000 in cash and prizes to participating nonprofit organizations at the first annual Celebrate GIVING! at The Center on Tuesday evening. Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Recognized with Leadership Award for Excellence
As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration on November 17, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips announces it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75 th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Christmas in the Ville Opens Friday Evening
It's the Christmas traditon Bartlesville waits for every year: Christmas in the Ville!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce gave us preview of our big holiday event. The food trucks will be serving food starting at 5:30pm on Friday near the Chamber Depot...
kgou.org
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes price increase
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing a price increase to pay for improvements to the electrical grid. The average resident will see an increase of about $14 a month. PSO says it needs $173 million more revenue annually to update the power grid. It would use the money to expand its renewable energy fleet and bolster the grid so power outages are less frequent, shorter and smaller. PSO serves about 562,000 customers, the vast majority of whom live in the Tulsa area.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Alzheimer’s Association to Host a One-Hour Seminar at Elder Care
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program at Elder Care on Tuesday, December 6, at 3pm. Appearing on COMMUNMITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care the Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a free, one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program that will explore the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and the affects the disease has on the brain and provide resources for those coping with the disease and caregiving.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Play for Burk Foundation's Festival of the Nativity
The Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity is a multi-faith celebration of the Savior’s birth through nativity displays and music. The festival is entering into its tenth year with an expanded reach and is set to become the largest nativity event in all of Green Country. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,...
tulsatoday.com
TPS received millions for racial programing
Ray Carter writing for OCPA November 23 covers a new report showing Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) has received millions of dollars from a national group that claims “white supremacy” is a problem in education. If you wonder why school board meetings have become increasingly intense, the answer is that parents are actively questioning government school indoctrination funded by such ideological foolishness and historic ignorance.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arnold Moore and Neekamp Annual Remembrance Service
Grief isn't something you process overnight; in some ways, it's something you may never fully "get over." Instead, grief is a journey, and it can encompass a range of moods and reactions. No matter how your grief journey unfolds, always remember: You are not alone in this season of trial.
Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project
A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa non profit launches legal fund to protect local teachers against HB 1775
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa non profit is launching a new legal fund to help give public school teachers in Oklahoma aid over House Bill 1775 (HB 1775) – also known as the “critical race theory bill.”. The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Homestead Exemption Helps With Property Taxes
The Washington County Assessor's Office has been conducting state-required visual inspections of properties since September in order to update the county tax rolls. As they begin to wind down on the inspections, Todd Mathis of the Assessor's office says new property owners may not know there are ways to save on taxes.
Body found in Osage County
Body found in Osage County in pastureland located near wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
South Coffeyville Police K-9 to be laid to rest
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, Okla. — One of South Coffeyville Police Department (SCPD)’s police dogs will be laid to rest, according to SCPD. An officer with SCPD said K-9 Taz has underlying medical conditions that can not be treated and will be laid to rest on Dec. 7, 2022. Taz...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
The 5th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Thursday, 6pm, in Lions Park in downtown Dewey. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on hand at the Dewey Hotel Museum to visit with kids and receive a Santa bag of candy, courtesy of the City. The Dewey High School Holiday Choir will be singing in front of the Hotel where Santa plans to give the order to switch and turn on the festive Holiday tree.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
It is Hype Night at Bartlesville High on Tuesday evening, as the Bruin girls and guys get set for their first double-header of the season at home against Sapulpa this weekend. BHS will have its sub-varsity players introduced, then the high schoolers will go through a number of drills and contests, including three-point shooting and a dunk contest.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BAHM Hosts Santa & Mrs Claus on December 19
Santa is busy this time of year but not too busy to make a stop at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Saturday, December 19 to read a story with local children. Bartlesville Area History Museum will host Santa and Mrs Claus for a special STORYTIME WITH SANTA from noon to 2 pm in the museum, which is located on the top floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville at 401 South Johnstone Avenue.
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
