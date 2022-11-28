ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/2–12/4

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens

Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Mayor Announces Opening of Satellite Asylum Seeker Resource Sites in Brooklyn

Eight Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation sites will be opened across the five boroughs to continue supporting newly arrived families and individuals seeking asylum, including two in Brooklyn. Eight community-based organizations have been chosen and granted $2.1 million to run these sites that will build on the ongoing work of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Student Dance Duos Take to the Stage Tonight as Stars of New York Dance!

Six student duos from across New York City will compete for $5,000 live tonight in the Stars of New York Dance virtual dance competition. “This year, we’re inviting six local dance organizations’ best pre-professional student dance duo to present their best artistry, technique and teamwork to win $5,000 for their dance organization and be crowned our first-ever Student Dance Champions,” said Cheryl Todmann, founder and executive producer of the Stars of New York Dance Inc. in an email.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Exhibition Celebrating NYC’s Street Design Manual Opens on Fordham Campus

A new show has opened at the Ildiko Butler Gallery at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus highlighting a unique aspect of New York’s design history. The exhibition showcases the New York City Street Design Manual, the agency’s definitive guide that shapes how NYC’s streets and plazas are built. It spotlights how the New York City Department of Transportation has streamlined, standardized and simplified street design.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Beloved Chicken Takes Magical Mystery Tour Of Crown Heights

The panic was clear in the prose of the message posted to the Crown Heights Patch’s neighbor post board: MISSING!!! CHICKEN!!. “I was losing my mind, honestly,” said chicken mom and couples sex counselor Lovetta Taillor, 37. “She went adventuring, apparently.”. Patch’s investigation ended in victory Wednesday...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies

When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Man Arrested in Crutch Attack on Boy Near Prospect Park

Police arrested a Bed-Stuy man they say used a crutch to beat a 12-boy in an unprovoked and bizarre attack near Prospect Park last week, according to the NYPD. Jamal McIlwain, 28, was arrested on charges of assault, menacing and injuring a minor on Wednesday, authorities said […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Curbed

Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County

Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eater

Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery

Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

