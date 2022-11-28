Read full article on original website
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/2–12/4
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
Mayor Announces Opening of Satellite Asylum Seeker Resource Sites in Brooklyn
Eight Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation sites will be opened across the five boroughs to continue supporting newly arrived families and individuals seeking asylum, including two in Brooklyn. Eight community-based organizations have been chosen and granted $2.1 million to run these sites that will build on the ongoing work of the...
Student Dance Duos Take to the Stage Tonight as Stars of New York Dance!
Six student duos from across New York City will compete for $5,000 live tonight in the Stars of New York Dance virtual dance competition. “This year, we’re inviting six local dance organizations’ best pre-professional student dance duo to present their best artistry, technique and teamwork to win $5,000 for their dance organization and be crowned our first-ever Student Dance Champions,” said Cheryl Todmann, founder and executive producer of the Stars of New York Dance Inc. in an email.
Exhibition Celebrating NYC’s Street Design Manual Opens on Fordham Campus
A new show has opened at the Ildiko Butler Gallery at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus highlighting a unique aspect of New York’s design history. The exhibition showcases the New York City Street Design Manual, the agency’s definitive guide that shapes how NYC’s streets and plazas are built. It spotlights how the New York City Department of Transportation has streamlined, standardized and simplified street design.
Beloved Chicken Takes Magical Mystery Tour Of Crown Heights
The panic was clear in the prose of the message posted to the Crown Heights Patch’s neighbor post board: MISSING!!! CHICKEN!!. “I was losing my mind, honestly,” said chicken mom and couples sex counselor Lovetta Taillor, 37. “She went adventuring, apparently.”. Patch’s investigation ended in victory Wednesday...
Williamsburg Residents Fight Plans to Install Energy-Saving Lithium Batteries Atop Residential Towers, Citing Fire Risk
New York City is set to consider a landmark proposal that allows an energy company for the first time ever to install lithium-ion batteries atop a residential building in the city as a backup source of energy — part of a larger push to meet New York’s green energy goals and replace fossil fuels with renewables.
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
Construction Wraps on the $81 Mil Brownsville Affordable Housing Complex: Vital Brookdale
Construction of the highly anticipated, $81 million affordable housing complex in central Brooklyn is now complete. The seven-story Vital Brookdale Complex is located at 535 E. 98th St., in the Chandler-Waterman’s district in Brownsville. “The Vital Brookdale development represents the first piece in a series of efforts that will...
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn receives prestigious ‘Pathways to Excellence’ recognition
The “Pathways to Excellence” designation recognizes the hospital for making its nurses feel valued and enhancing the quality of care for patients.
Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
Raid of an Illegal Cannabis Business in Bay Ridge Rattles Owner, Sparks Controversy
A raid of an illicit cannabis business in Bay Ridge has left some community members debating the use of police resources to go after an industry that remains in a legal gray area in New York. Law enforcement seized products and made arrests at one location in Bay Ridge and...
Bed-Stuy Man Arrested in Crutch Attack on Boy Near Prospect Park
Police arrested a Bed-Stuy man they say used a crutch to beat a 12-boy in an unprovoked and bizarre attack near Prospect Park last week, according to the NYPD. Jamal McIlwain, 28, was arrested on charges of assault, menacing and injuring a minor on Wednesday, authorities said […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
DOT Weighs Options for Grand Army Plaza’s Future for Pedestrians, Bikes and Cars
Brooklynites have strong opinions about Grand Army Plaza. The question for the New York City Department of Transportation is how to incorporate those opinions in its ongoing Grand Army Plaza Capital Vision, a plan to make the stately entrance to Prospect Park less chaotic for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The...
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Armed Guards’ Fare-Evader Crackdown Already Saving MTA $100K a Month at 2 Bushwick Stations
Armed guards placed in the subway by the MTA to discourage fare evasion have already saved the agency tens of thousands of dollars at two Brooklyn stations in recent months, officials said Tuesday as fare-beaters are on track to cost the MTA a half-billion dollars this year alone.[…] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery
Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
