Ami Colé Launching in 277 U.S. Sephora Stores
Ami Colé is coming to 277 U.S. Sephora stores on December 30, 2022, as confirmed in a LinkedIn post by Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, the brand's founder and CEO. The executive once worked at Sephora and, less than 18 months after launching her brand, is now about to grace its shelves.
Sugardoh Enters Ulta Beauty
Hair removal brand Sugardoh is now available at Ulta Beauty, according to a post on the brand's Instagram page. Sugardoh can be found online at ultabeauty.com and in more than 250 store locations across the United States.
Report: John Lewis Hires New Head of Beauty
British department store John Lewis has hired Heena Mohammed as its head of beauty, according to UK Daily News. Mohammed will be responsible for bridging the gap between online and in-store experiences. In addition, Mohammed reportedly wants to focus more on offering products that appeal to customers of all ages.
L’Oréal USA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer, North America
L’Oréal USA has named Rahquel Purcell its chief transformation officer, North America, the first executive to hold this position in the region. She previously held the role as chief operations officer, North America. Purcell will drive an ambitious transformation agenda to adapt and evolve L’Oréal’s operating models for...
Ulta Beauty's Q3 & Nine-month 2022 Results Show Beauty's Resilience Across Categories
Beauty is resilient. Ulta Beauty has reported Q3 2022 net sales of $2,338.8 million, a roughly 17.2% gain from 2021's $1,995.8 million. Nine-month 2022 net sales totaled $6,981.8 million, an 18.3% gain compared to 2021's $5,901.5 million. Meanwhile, the beauty retailer has boosted its full-year forecast to a range of...
Kristin Ess Suing Partners at Maesa
Kristin Ess has announced on her Instagram page that she is suing her partners at Maesa "for several reasons," in particular being "that I was misled during this partnership." Maesa is the incubator behind brands such as Mindy McKnight's Hairitage. In a series of Instagram highlights, Ess shares that Maesa...
Report: Indonesian Indie Beauty Brand ESQA Raises $6M Series A Funding
Indonesian indie beauty brand ESQA has raised a $6 million Series A funding led by Unilever Ventures, according to Technode Global. East Ventures has reportedly also participated in this round. ESQA will use the funds to scale its omnichannel distribution and reach new cities, expand overseas, grow its product offering,...
Former L'Oreal Exec Joins Patrick Ta Beauty as COO
Patrick Ta Beauty has appointed Paul Parikh—who was previously the CFO of L'Oreal Operations for North and South America—as chief operating officer. Parikh brings more than 20 years of consumer goods finance and operations experience and over a decade in the beauty industry. Most recently, Parikh spent two...
Apoena Biotech Bioprospects Microorganisms from the Blue Amazon for Personal Care
Apoena Biotech has begun to ethically bioprospect microorganisms from the Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, called the "Blue Amazon," with the ambition to develop ingredients for the cosmetics and fragrance sector via biotechnological processes. The Blue Amazon comprises 3.5 million km2 of maritime space and is one of the...
Microphyt Presents PhycoSi for Anti-aging
Microphyt has launched PhycoSi (INCI: Water (Aqua) (and) Phaeodactylum Tricornutum Extract (and) Pentylene Glycol), an upcycled, water-soluble source of marine silicium for anti-aging. Through in vitro testing, Microphyt found that PhycoSi strengthens the epidermis, restores the cutaneous barrier, improves skin exfoliation and smoothes the cutaneous microrelief. The ingredient was also...
Olaplex Launches Holiday Kit
Olaplex has released Best of the Bond Builders kit to help salon clients protect their hair between salon visits. The four-piece kit is formulated with patented Olaplex bond building technology, reportedly proven to repair and strengthen damaged and broken bonds. The kit includes:. 155 ml No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair...
