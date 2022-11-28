ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
CBS Detroit

Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
Axios

Fed chair Powell: No "clear progress" toward lower inflation

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said there isn't yet "clear progress" that decades-high inflation has turned a corner, despite rapid interest rate increases and slowing economic growth. Why it matters: The assessment signals that the Fed will continue raising interest rates higher than its leaders expected, and will...
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
msn.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, but book weekly gains as strong jobs data challenges Fed to push interest rates higher

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Friday on signs that the U.S. labor market remained robust in November despite the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes. Data released by the Labor Department showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than economists had expected, bolstering the perception that the Fed still has a long way to go before its rate hikes produce their intended effect of cooling the labor market, and inflation with it.
kitco.com

Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely

(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European government bond yields rose after Friday data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and raised wages, complicating the Federal Reserve's intention to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. Germany's 10-year bund yield, the benchmark for...

