Kankakee, IL

CBS Chicago

Vehicle slams into Hair Cuttery in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Hair Cuttery in a strip mall in Plainfield Thursday afternoon.In a dangerous situation and a sure surprise to stylists, the vehicle crashed deep into the Hair Cuttery at 13400 S. Route 59.The vehicle came out of the parking lot, crashed through the plate glass windows of the salon, and ended up inside the building.There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside. It was not clear late Thursday how the driver lost control.By 4:40 p.m., the vehicle had been removed and the board-up service was on the scene. But cleanup was expected to take some time.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

No tax property increase for Montgomery residents while restaurant told to return to drawing board

One agenda item received a go while another was turned down by the Montgomery Village Board this week. In regards to the village’s property tax levy, it appears that the village board is headed to a zero percent increase after a first reading was met without board discussion or residents appearing at the public hearing, or through zoom, and emailed comments.
MONTGOMERY, IL
northaurora.org

Village Welcomes New Officer Ryder Kern to North Aurora Police Department

Please join us in welcoming our newest officer, Ryder Kern, who took his oath of office last night, administered by Mayor Mark Gaffino. There to congratulate him were Village Administrator Steve Bosco, Chief Joe DeLeo, several officers & supervisors, and his family and friends. Officer Kern was born and raised...
NORTH AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
AURORA, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond officials present updated plans for residential development at Clark athletic fields

The city of Hammond continues reviewing plans to bring new homes to the Robertsdale neighborhood. City engineer Dean Button says the preferred option would allow for 24 single-family homes at the former Clark High School athletic fields, while leaving land along Calumet Avenue open. "That gives us an opportunity to focus on large, larger single-family residential lots contained within the infield of the development and allows for a future use, a future development, a green space, something in the future to be developed along Calumet Avenue," Button said during a public presentation Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
wjol.com

Richards Street ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet to reopen Dec. 2

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad and westbound over Richards Street in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, the reconstructed ramp from Richards Street to eastbound I-80 will open, weather permitting, by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Will Soon Stop in 3 Chicago Suburbs. Here's the Schedule

A beloved holiday tradition across North America is finally returning to the tracks after a two year hiatus -- and it's set to stop in three Chicago suburbs. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 more armed robberies reported as West Ridge holdup surge continues

Chicago — Police are investigating three more armed robberies in the West Ridge neighborhood, an area that has been hard-hit by a series of holdup sprees since mid-November. a man was robbed after he made a deposit at an ATM in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue around 2:20 this morning, a CPD spokesperson said. Three robbers stepped out of a black four-door car, displayed guns, and demanded his property.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Matteson Dollar Tree fined $364,000 for safety violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local Dollar Tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.The U.S. Department of Labor Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.Inspectors said the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.
MATTESON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL

