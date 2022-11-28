Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer players gain Super Essex Conference honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Jonathan Lee made the first team, junior Nathan Latifi and senior Oliver Peake...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS cross-country runners receive Super Essex Conference honors
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls cross-country teams featured runners who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. For the boys, Selamawi Dani, Sahli Negassi, Henry Pfeifer and Langston Siguenza made the first team; Adom Haile-Selassie...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners earn SEC honors
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced its all-conference teams. From the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team, which was 8-1 on the season and finished fourth in the Essex County meet and fifth in the Super Essex Conference meet, the following were named all–SEC–American Division.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer players earn Super Essex accolades
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Five Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Ava Kotronis made the first team, junior Antonina Cusamano and sophomore Aly Hoover made the second team, and sophomore Katie Powers and junior goalie Olivia Gist received honorable mention.
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Hires Ron Anello To Serve As District’s Interim Athletic Director
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools today announced that Ron Anello has been hired as the District’s Interim Athletic Director. Anello brings 40 years of experience as an athletic director and coach. Anello joined Montclair High School’s football coaching staff in the fall after retiring as Director of...
U.S. men’s soccer coach, in Qatar for World Cup, named to Newark school’s Hall of Fame
Among the illustrious alumni being inducted into the St. Benedict’s Preparatory School Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, the most celebrated of them was not in attendance. Gregg Berhalter, 49, a member of the Newark prep school’s Class of ‘91, was on the other side of the globe, in Qatar, as coach of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team competing in the World Cup.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange School District lays out plans, progress in diversity recruitment
WEST ORANGE, NJ — While the West Orange School District’s teacher ethnic makeup does not match the student ethnic makeup, progress on that front is being made. At the Nov. 21 West Orange Board of Education meeting, Joseph Vespignani, the district’s executive director of personnel and special projects, gave a presentation titled “Diversity Data and Recruitment Plan Update,” in which he detailed current data and trends, as well as district efforts to increase diversity in its hiring practices.
essexnewsdaily.com
Turkey Trot returns to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Turkey Trot returned to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange on Nov. 22 after a three-year absence. Under sunny skies, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders ran around the school to the cheers of younger students, faculty and parents. Students ran two laps around the school as West Orange police officers, teachers and parent volunteers watched over them.
essexnewsdaily.com
Girl Scouts are ‘friendly and helpful, considerate and caring’ at West Orange food pantry
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20745, comprising grades K-12 in West Orange schools, gave the Monday night volunteers at the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry a night off on Nov. 28 when they came out in force to prepare bags for the following day’s distribution. In a half hour, the troop put together 200 sets of bags and had a lot of fun doing it.
essexnewsdaily.com
Small Business Saturday draws crowds to Bloomfield
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance observed its third annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. There was a persistent gathering of passers-by at the Six Points Plaza event downtown, no doubt drawn by curiosity, a milling activity, free cookies and coffee, and then staying for an ice sculpting exhibition. The weather was especially fair, so what was not to like? But perhaps most hopeful for Bloomfield small business owners was that, determined by a quick canvass by this newspaper, almost half of the people stopping to see what was going on were out-of-towners.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange native releases album centered on his hometown
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During the monotony of the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, South Orange native and musician David W. Jacobsen decided to read some of his old journals. Two years later, he turned his old words into new art in the form of an album centered on his hometown. “Imprint” was released on Nov. 5.
onthebanks.com
Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?
A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Miami
Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
theobserver.com
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
News 12
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
