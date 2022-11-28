ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer players gain Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Jonathan Lee made the first team, junior Nathan Latifi and senior Oliver Peake...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS cross-country runners receive Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls cross-country teams featured runners who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. For the boys, Selamawi Dani, Sahli Negassi, Henry Pfeifer and Langston Siguenza made the first team; Adom Haile-Selassie...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners earn SEC honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Essex Conference announced its all-conference teams. From the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team, which was 8-1 on the season and finished fourth in the Essex County meet and fifth in the Super Essex Conference meet, the following were named all–SEC–American Division.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer players earn Super Essex accolades

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Five Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Ava Kotronis made the first team, junior Antonina Cusamano and sophomore Aly Hoover made the second team, and sophomore Katie Powers and junior goalie Olivia Gist received honorable mention.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

U.S. men’s soccer coach, in Qatar for World Cup, named to Newark school’s Hall of Fame

Among the illustrious alumni being inducted into the St. Benedict’s Preparatory School Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, the most celebrated of them was not in attendance. Gregg Berhalter, 49, a member of the Newark prep school’s Class of ‘91, was on the other side of the globe, in Qatar, as coach of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team competing in the World Cup.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange School District lays out plans, progress in diversity recruitment

WEST ORANGE, NJ — While the West Orange School District’s teacher ethnic makeup does not match the student ethnic makeup, progress on that front is being made. At the Nov. 21 West Orange Board of Education meeting, Joseph Vespignani, the district’s executive director of personnel and special projects, gave a presentation titled “Diversity Data and Recruitment Plan Update,” in which he detailed current data and trends, as well as district efforts to increase diversity in its hiring practices.
essexnewsdaily.com

Turkey Trot returns to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Turkey Trot returned to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange on Nov. 22 after a three-year absence. Under sunny skies, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders ran around the school to the cheers of younger students, faculty and parents. Students ran two laps around the school as West Orange police officers, teachers and parent volunteers watched over them.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Girl Scouts are ‘friendly and helpful, considerate and caring’ at West Orange food pantry

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Girl Scout Troop 20745, comprising grades K-12 in West Orange schools, gave the Monday night volunteers at the Holy Trinity–West Orange Food Pantry a night off on Nov. 28 when they came out in force to prepare bags for the following day’s distribution. In a half hour, the troop put together 200 sets of bags and had a lot of fun doing it.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Small Business Saturday draws crowds to Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance observed its third annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. There was a persistent gathering of passers-by at the Six Points Plaza event downtown, no doubt drawn by curiosity, a milling activity, free cookies and coffee, and then staying for an ice sculpting exhibition. The weather was especially fair, so what was not to like? But perhaps most hopeful for Bloomfield small business owners was that, determined by a quick canvass by this newspaper, almost half of the people stopping to see what was going on were out-of-towners.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange native releases album centered on his hometown

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During the monotony of the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, South Orange native and musician David W. Jacobsen decided to read some of his old journals. Two years later, he turned his old words into new art in the form of an album centered on his hometown. “Imprint” was released on Nov. 5.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Football: What’s next for Greg Schiano and Scarlet Knights after poor 2022 season?

A dreary 2022 campaign has ended for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 4-8 having lost eight of their final nine games in Big Ten play. In 2020, Greg Schiano returned for his second stint on the banks and the tenure has reached a new low. Now, this is not to say that the Scarlet Knights were expected to contend for a Big Ten title but a bowl berth was within reach. It is not the overall record that is as concerning as the way Rutgers performed from week-to-week.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Miami

Rutgers fell to Miami on Wednesday night by a final of 68-61 in a game that seemed to be there for the taking. Rutgers held an 11-point lead approaching the midway point of the second half but could not hang on. The loss drops the Scarlet Knights to 5-2 on the season with a tough stretch of game awaiting. Miami improved to 7-1 after coming off an elite eight finish in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Jersey 101.5

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ

