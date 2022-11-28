Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
News On 6
kggfradio.com
Coffeyille School Board Calls Special Meeting for Wednesday
The Coffeyville School Board has called a special meeting for tomorrow. The Board will meet and then move to an executive session to discuss an employee’s job performance. Following the executive session, the Board will reconvene and may take action based on the discussion in the executive session. There’s been no word on the employee or the job performance issue.
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Arrested on Simple Assault Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday and Thursday on a felony charge of domestic abuse assault and battery. The original charge was a misdemeanor, but due to having a history of domestic abuse, the charges on Christopher Richardson were reclassified as a felony. According to...
KOKI FOX 23
Mayes County DUI crash ends in death
Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cherokee Nation Marshals: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead following a standoff that began when authorities tried to serve him a warrant in Mayes County. Cherokee Nation Marshals were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County, just south of Locust Grove on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cherokee Nation Marshals.
Muskogee Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed In Wagoner County
A Muskogee tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a car onto a wrecker on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as 31-year-old John Mills, leaves behind a wife and young child. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating why the driver left...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.
KTUL
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Homestead Exemption Helps With Property Taxes
The Washington County Assessor's Office has been conducting state-required visual inspections of properties since September in order to update the county tax rolls. As they begin to wind down on the inspections, Todd Mathis of the Assessor's office says new property owners may not know there are ways to save on taxes.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: body discovered, shooting suspect
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, November 28, authorities respond to reports of a shooting in Baxter Springs in the 2400 block of Lincoln. Chief Brian Henderson says there is no threat to the public, but an isolated incident within a residence. When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures. 2 people succumbed to their injuries. The man in custody is identified as Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence MO. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges by the Cherokee County Attorney’s Office. If you are interested, click here for more information.
Animals trapped in SE Kansas house fire safely rescued
Animals trapped in a southeast Kansas house fire were safely rescued Wednesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Parade is Saturday at 6:30pm
You are invited to watch the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville Saturday, December 3, at 6:30pm. This year's theme is Toyland and this year's Grand Marshal is Martin Garber. You can listen to coverage of the parade as you watch on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You...
