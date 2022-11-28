Read full article on original website
Expect rain and snow overnight into early Thursday for some areas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE - Winter conditions will continue this week as another front approaches keeping active weather in the forecast. Our weather headlines focus on lowland snow and bitter cold temperatures, along with the potential for freezing neighborhood side streets and overpasses. Allow for extra time out the door Thursday, especially in...
Seattle weather: More lowland snow a possibility - here's when, where to expect it
SEATTLE - Tens of thousands of people were without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow and powerful winds whipped through parts of Western Washington. While the worst of the weather is done with this particular system, we're not out of the woods just yet. There are a few more opportunities of lowland snow ahead.
Mount Vernon police search for foster mother suspected of kidnapping child
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Mount Vernon police are searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Monday morning, officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street. Child Protective Services reported that a foster parent may have kidnapped a 5-year-old boy,...
