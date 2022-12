Diane Louise Bigalk passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the age of 78, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 13, 1944, to Lester and Dorothy (Matson) Torgerson in Lanesboro, Minn. She attended and graduated from Harmony High School in 1962. On June 24, 1964,...

