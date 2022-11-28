ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Takes Blame For Overtime Loss To Raiders

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago

Despite a crucial play being overturned, Geno Smith didn't place any blame for the Seahawks loss on the refs.

As the saying goes, any given Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday in their heartbreaking 40-34 overtime loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the loss almost didn't happen as a crucial referee decision hurt Seattle at the end of regulation.

On the Seahawks' potential game-winning drive, Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf for a 12-yard gain that put them close to midfield. The catch, though, was overturned and the Seahawks went on to punt and eventually lose in overtime.

Despite the call hurting the Seahawks, Smith refused to solely blame the refs for the loss.

“That was one play in a game of many plays,” Smith said. “I could have gave him a better pass. Like I said, being a thumb pointer, those are the things that I can correct. Nobody’s perfect."

"You can watch across the league, every quarterback is going to make some mistakes. I just got to be better in some aspects and put it all on me. Put it on me. I’ll be better.”

While the catch being overturned is an easy scapegoat to blame in Seattle's loss, as Smith said it isn't the lone reason for said loss. After all, allowing Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns certainly didn't help.

Now, as the Seahawks prepare for their final stretch they must step it up on defense. There is no guarantee they get into the playoffs come the end of the season , and if they play like they did yesterday then those odds will be even worse.

