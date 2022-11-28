ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: AC Milan Interested In Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1wA4_0jQ0y3Lj00

Italian side AC Milan are said to be interested in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has experienced an uptick in form in recent weeks, something that has not been lost on his manager Graham Potter. Additionally, this run of form has been picked up on by sides abroad that may be interested in taking on the Englishman.

According to reports out of Italy, Italian giants AC Milan are said to be interested in the 26-year-old in a bid to refresh their midfield. They have also been linked to another Chelsea player, Hakim Ziyech , so there should be ample opportunity for discussions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJfc1_0jQ0y3Lj00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With that being said, it is unclear if the Blues are prepared to let Loftus-Cheek depart from Stamford Bridge. His contract is set to end in 2024 and the report claims Chelsea have the option to extend it a year further, an option they intend to trigger amidst this interest.

With the futures of midfielder stalwarts Jorginho and N'Golo Kante up in the air, there is probable upheaval on the horizon within the engine room at Stamford Bridge. They will need to keep hold of players like Loftus-Cheek for the sake of the Premier League experience he provides.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy