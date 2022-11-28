After decades of organizing from good government advocates, and countless stories covering the outsized influence the ultra wealthy have on elections, elected officials and democracy advocates gathered to celebrate the launch of the Public Campaign Finance Program (PCFP). The PCFP will transform our elections by allowing candidates running for state office to access public matching funds based on small-dollar donations from constituents, increasing accountability to the community; maximizing transparency in fundraising; and shifting power to everyday people.

