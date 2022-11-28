Read full article on original website
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Kansas City makes the list of the Best Places to Go in 2023
One of the biggest travel websites in the world just released its list of the places that you need to travel to in the US in 2023 and Kansas City is on the list! Check out the details on why you need to make the trip to KC next year.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America
Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Kitty’s Café
There are plenty of small, locally owned restaurants in this city that have been around for so long, consistently delivering the food they do best, day in and day out, that it is easy for us to take them for granted. They are the places that have always been there, and, we assume, always will be.
stljewishlight.org
Killer pastrami is here to stay: Kohn’s finds a buyer
St. Louis can breathe a collective sigh of relief — it looks as if killer pastrami sandwiches are here to stay. Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli, the only free-standing full-service grocery in St. Louis, has been bought by two Orthodox businessmen on the East Coast for an undisclosed amount.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
kshb.com
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Meet the man behind the viral picture of Saturday morning’s fog in St. Louis
The dense fog early Saturday morning may have caused some headaches for travelers trying to get in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but it also offered up an opportunity for some amazing pictures.
Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter
The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.
St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'
Prosecutors say Jeannine Buford spent $291K in CARES Act money on a BMW, Ballpark Village apartment
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
martincitytelegraph.com
Several local and national chain restaurants open in the southland
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened a newly built restaurant this month–emblazoned with “Love That Chicken” on the side--at the site it previously occupied at 13049 S. US Hwy 71 in Grandview. The new building features a lobby and expanded seating, as well as two additional registers and upgraded equipment for faster service. The team at this location did provide faster service than this reporter experienced before the remodel. The fresh look is part of the company’s nationwide strategy to re-brand its existing locations. Their menu includes Bonafide Chicken, handcrafted chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, popcorn shrimp, buttermilk biscuits, Southern-inspired sides, desserts, and kids’ meals.
kansascitymag.com
The story behind an eye-catching building on the Paseo
Described by its designers as a “cloud wall,” the Zahner Headquarters at Ninth and Paseo in downtown Kansas City makes an impression. It’s impossible to not take a second look at the building’s undulating facade of metal ribs that stretches up toward the sky, and that’s exactly the point, says Ryan Sutton, spokesperson for the Zahner Company, an internationally renowned metal engineering and design firm that’s based in Kansas City.
FOX2now.com
Convicted serial rapist's profile shows up on dating app
A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app. Convicted serial rapist’s profile shows up on dating …. A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app.
