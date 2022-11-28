Read full article on original website
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
James “Foy” Smith
James “Foy” Smith, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on December 1, 2022, at home. Foy was born on September 1, 1947, to James Henry Smith and Dolrease Deal Smith. He was a lifelong farmer in Bulloch County who enjoyed work more than anything else. In 1982, Foy started his own sod business which is still operating today. He was a member of the Statesboro Shrine Club and Ogeechee Masonic Lodge #213 F & AM.
Paul L. Moore
Paul Louis Moore, age 91, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice and Southern Manor Companion Care. He was born in Metter, Ga., on March 8, 1931, to Donnie Lee Collins...
Hildreth Davis Collum
Hildreth Davis Collum passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Mrs. Collum was 91 years old. She was born in Egypt, Georgia on October 5, 1931 to Jefferson E. and Sarah Elizabeth Graham Davis. Mrs. Collum was a legal secretary for the US Attorney’s office the Miller Simpson and Tatum law firm for many years.
Yes, Statesboro, there is a Santa Gus
Santa Gus, the Georgia Southern University mascot dressed as Santa, entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the holiday-decorated Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center of GSU Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, walking around and waving to those waiting to see him and more. Stephen Warner, Associate Director of...
WMBF
Gov. Kemp responds to active shooter hoax calls at multiple Georgia high schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp is responding to reports of gunmen on campus at multiple Georgia high schools Wednesday morning. Several coastal schools, including Savannah High and Valdosta High, received hoax calls about an active shooter on campus. In a statement, Gov. Kemp praised law enforcement...
Gerald “Danny” Bevill
Gerald “Danny” Bevill, age 80, passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2022. Danny was the baby boy of the family born on January 22, 1942, to Gilbert and Neta Bevill. He and his twin sisters, Bonnie and Connie, helped their mother deliver daily and Sunday papers before going to school. He continued to delivery papers even after he was married. He graduated from Robert W Groves High School, in Garden City, GA.
Statesboro School of Dance presents the Nutcracker
Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
Gene D. McDaniel, Jr.
Mr. Gene D. McDaniel, Jr. age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away the evening of November 29, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Gene was born November 30, 1953 in Danville, Virginia. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in his early childhood where he lived until coming to Georgia Southern College in 1972.
Tina Scott nominated for Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year
Tina Scott, an Adult Education instructor at Ogeechee Technical College, has been nominated by her colleagues for the 2023 TCSG Office of Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. “Teaching takes a level of patience, grace, and flexibility that few have. Tina has it all, she is one of...
Statesboro Family YMCA partners with local organizations to give Bulloch area children 10 beds
On December 3, 2022, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s A Place to Dream program will make a delivery of 10 beds for Bulloch County children without their own dedicated place to sleep. This program first expanded to Statesboro and Bulloch County in December of 2021, with the delivery of 10 bed sets, gift bags, and a bag of food items from Statesboro’s TMT Farms.
John Moore Gould
Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School, he later attended Georgia Southern College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. John joined the...
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic
In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Clay Anderson Boykin
A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating. Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born...
Morris “Sonny” Kirkland
Morris Kirkland, age 76, passed into rest, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1965 graduate of the William James High School.
VIDEO | Bulloch Commissioners and Statesboro City Council hold joint meeting
For the first time since 2018, our communities two local governing bodies, Bulloch County Commissioners and Statesboro City Council came together for a joint meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Bulloch County hosted the meeting at their temporarily meeting space in the Honey Bowen building. Roy Thompson, Bulloch Commission Chairman...
Praising Cane: Johnson-Welter family preserves rich history of the cane boil
If you spent your growing-up years in Bulloch County or have taken a stroll past the syrup hut at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair any time in the last 60 years, you probably know the unmistakable smell of boiling cane juice. Love it or hate it, cane syrup is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
Omie Lee Rucker Hagan
Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro. She was a member of the First Assembly of...
Roger Dean Hagan
Mr. Roger Dean Hagan, age 87, died Friday November, 25, 2022 at Eagle Health and Rehab under the care of Affinis Hospice. The Bulloch County native was a 1953 graduate of Brooklet High School. Roger attended Georgia Teachers College and moved to Texas in 1955. He began working on a shrimp boat until April of 1958 at which time he purchased his first shrimp boat, “Anna Louise”, over his career he owned 16 shrimp boats and owned and operated his own businesses for over 48 years.
Cheer South starts season 24 this weekend
Cheer South Athletics was founded in 1998 by sisters and co-owners, Keyshia Brunson Rountree and Katina Brunson Archie, and with their guidance and training, countless young people have been tumbling, cheering, and competing in a family-focused environment for 24 years now. Read on to learn more. The family behind the...
