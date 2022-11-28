ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COA Tree Lighting This Friday

Downtown is the Place to be this Friday evening with the lighting of the City of Amarillo’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. It’s set to start at 5 PM right outside the Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center. After the tree lighting, guests can get ready for...
Maxwell’s Magical Christmas Set to Open Soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—During the fall, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is a magical place full of animals, a corn maze, a sunflower field, pumpkins, and more. Now that it’s the Christmas season, things have transformed into a beautiful and magical Christmas experience. Maxwell’s Magical Christmas opens up on select...
Amigos to host Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos is hosting a Tamal Cook-Off this Saturday at area stores. A press release said the 14th annual competition is Dec. 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests can sign up for the event in their area Amigos to compete for the award of best...
Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
Center City's Electric Light Parade Returns to Amarillo's Polk Street TONIGHT

Get ready to SHINE at Amarillo's own Electric Light Parade. Beth Duke stopped by from Center City Amarillo to remind folks to join in the fun TONIGHT --Friday, December 2nd -- as they return to a traditional parade that kicks off at 6PM. It'll go down Polk street, from 11th to 4th Street! For safety, there will be no candy tossing from the floats — so bring some snacks and enjoy!
Canyon to host Christmas in Canyon event Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon’s Chamber of Commerce released the details for its annual Christmas in Canyon event, scheduled for Saturday. According to a flyer from the chamber, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Open House at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this […]
ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH

On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
Drag show draws protestors, counter-protestors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The show “A Drag Queen Christmas” went on as planned on Nov. 29, while also drawing protestors and counter-protestors. The show had an increased police presence along with protestors and counter-protestors who were asked to move further away from the venue at times. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Mayor […]
Together We Can Food Drive

The Together We can Food and Fund Drive Kicks off on Monday, December 5th , at the Market Street United in Amarillo. The annual food and funds collection benefits the High Plains Food Bank, which in turn helps to relieve food insecurities in the Texas Panhandle. Each and every donation...
Prepare to be blown away during the Electric Light Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will be warm on Friday with widespread 60s and 70s across the Panhandles ahead of our next cold front. Winds will become a big nuisance Friday afternoon expected to gust commonly between 40-60 MPH for much of the Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico. Many areas...
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo

I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
Fire At Tire Shop On Ross

The Amarillo Fire Department is fighting a blaze that erupted at a tire shop near Southeast 27th and Ross Street. The intersection is shut down, and officials say firefighters will be there all day. Please avoid the area while crews continue to work the fire.
